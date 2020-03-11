Post Malone Posts up With Playboi Carti Amid Fans’ Health Concerns

Lately, Post Malone has had to defend himself from fans who’ve expressed concerns over his health, but amid the controversy, the popular artist has shared a photo of himself posted up with fellow rapper Playboi Carti. Malone revealed the photo on Instagram, showing the two songmakers hanging out with photographer Gunner Stahl. Fans have since been commenting on the photo, with one writing: “Why does Post gotta be so perfect?”

Fans of Malone have been taking to social media lately to express their worries over the state of his health, with many pointing to clips of his concerts as their evidence that they believe he may be on drugs.

“THE FACT THAT HE HAS SAVED SO MANY LIVES BY HIS MUSIC AND HE IS LOSING CONTROL OF HIS OWN LIFE. HITS ME,” one fan exclaimed.

Malone has since addressed the rumors and concerns, taking the stage at his recent Memphis, Tennessee show to set the record straight. “My name is Austin Richard Post, and I’m here to play you all some s—ty music and get f—ed up while we do it,” he began.

“People have been asking me if I’m OK or on heavy drugs. I’m not on drugs and I feel the best I’ve ever f—ing felt in my whole life,” Malone added. “That’s why I can bust my ass for these shows and fall on the floor and do all that fun s—.”

“Anybody that’s concerned here I appreciate the love and support, but I feel f—ing fantastic,” the “Circles” singer concluded his statement.

Malone is currently in the midst of a national tour, which hits Denver, Colorado on Thursday.