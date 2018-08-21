First Look at Post Malone Following Emergency Plane Landing in New York

Post Malone’s first photo since he safely made it through his private plane’s emergency landing shows he’s just as grateful to be back on land as his fans.

The rapper was one of 16 passengers aboard a a private plane when its tires blew off immediately after takeoff Tuesday morning, leading to it circling Southern Connecticut for a few hours before it could make an emergency landing.

In a video, released shortly after the plane landed safely at New York Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York, Malone can be seen in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment with a face filled with relief, making calls to loved ones after the terrifying incident.

Post Malone and his crew have safely landed! Thank god pic.twitter.com/UawzqXamPS — anjali (@kiingpostyy) August 21, 2018

The “Rockstar” rapper also took to Twitter shortly after the landing to let fans know he was safe, as well as to tell his haters off for wishing him “death” on Twitter during the ordeal.

i landed guys. thank you for your prayers. can’t believe how many people wished death on me on this website. fuck you. but not today — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) August 21, 2018

Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, was aboard the plane, which was directed to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Massachusetts for the emergency landing before being re-routed to the New Windsor airport.

Officials from the FAA told reporters prior to the landing that the plane would circle the airport for some time, as it was burning off fuel before attempting to land. The practice would help the plane get lighter, and reduce the risk of combustion or explosion during the emergency landing.

Malone was in New York to attend and perform at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. The rapper was seen boarding the plane in a video Monday morning sporting a loose-fitting t-shirt, and caring a pillow.

Malone took home the award for Song of the Year at the ceremony for his hit single “Rockstar.” He reportedly kept the party going, after closing out the night with a special performance alongside Aerosmith, partying with Scooter Braun and Andrew Watt hours before the plane took off.

Malone is expected to continue his Beerbongs & Bentleys tour Aug. 24 at the Reading Festival in the United Kingdom as planned.