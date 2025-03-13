Lil Baby and his legal team have denied the rapper had any involvement in a fatal Atlanta shooting that killed two teenagers last summer.

After the Atlanta Police Department said during a Feb. 26 press conference accused a “cowardly” Atlanta-based rapper of sparking a gang conflict by filming a music video in a rival gang’s territory, the “Drip Too Hard” artist took to his Instagram Story to deny any involvement. He wrote, “Thanks for all the concerns, please don’t be misinformed by fake news!! I’m overly good.”

Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg, attorneys representing Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, called the APD’s “obvious reference” to their client “complete and total nonsense,” in a statement obtained by the BBC, saying he had “absolutely no involvement” in the shooting.

“The part of the press conference on Wednesday by the Atlanta Police Department that made an obvious reference to Dominique Jones was complete and total nonsense. To say that he couldn’t shoot a music video in his home town, a place that he loves and has continued to uplift, is disgraceful,” they said.

Lil Baby performs during Governors Ball Music Festival 2023 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

“Even more, the location for a major music video shoot is a decision made by a professional team and is not a decision made by any individual. Bringing his name into a conversation regarding a terrible crime for which he had absolutely no involvement is unprofessional, unethical and shameful,” they continued. “Dominique is devastated about the situation because those children came from the same neighborhood he did and he will continue to build up his community in any way he can.”

Atlanta police detectives did not mention Lil Baby by name during their press conference, but their criminal warrant alleged that a “cowardly rapper” sparked an uptick of gang violence by filming a music video in rival territory, ultimately leading to the deaths of 13-year-olds Lamon Freeman and JaKody Davis.

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that the “Freestyle” artist shot a music video in May 2024 in a part of the city known to be the territory of the Only My Family gang, which police told the outlet has historically clashed with 4 Pockets Full, a gang police reportedly allege in arrest warrants is led by Lil Baby.

Three people were shot during Lil Baby’s video shoot, according to Fox 5 Atlanta, and although all three survived, police claim the shooting sparked ongoing violence between the gangs, which ultimately led to the deaths of Freeman and Davis on July 2.

Police also announced the arrests of seven men they say were involved in the fatal shooting at the press conference, naming Quiyontay Sanders, Richard Hollis, Reginald Thomas, Dekeitheon Mobley, Markus Crawford, Tradon Crawford and Ali Caldwell.