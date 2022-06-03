Lil Baby Mocked for Oblivious Outfit Choice
Rapper Lil Baby recently came under fire for quite the interesting outfit choice. On Instagram, he posted a photo of himself wearing a "Stop Being Racist" shirt. While a nice sentiment, social media users quickly took him to task for pairing the shirt with a Cleveland Indians hat, which includes a stereotypical image of a Native American with its portrayal of mascot Chief Wahoo.
The logo for the Cleveland Indians has long come under fire. In fact, the Chief Wahoo logo has faced so much controversy for its ignorant depiction of Native Americans that the Cleveland-based baseball team announced in 2021 that they have abandoned the image and name, per CBS Sports. They subsequently changed the name to the Cleveland Guardians. However, it doesn't appear as though Lil Baby got that memo.
The rapper did share an important message with the shirt that he chose to wear. But, the message missed the mark since he finished off the look with his choice of hat, and social media users made sure to give him a piece of their minds for it.
Can't Believe It
I can’t believe nobody in his camp told him bout the fit 😂 https://t.co/VjZmX92S6O— Solomon. (@SollyBravo) May 27, 2022
This user pointed out that nobody in Lil Baby's team alerted him to the mixed messaging in his outfit choice. Twitter didn't waste any time in telling him though.prevnext
Gotta Laugh
This has made me laugh multiple times today https://t.co/ao1Kpl54jt— Jonathan Peter (@jbpeter30) May 27, 2022
Others couldn't help but laugh at the outfit discrepancy. After all, it's pretty ironic.prevnext
What?
No really because wtf is this🥴 https://t.co/PaIdub1539— Jason🦦 (@CreeksCanyon) May 27, 2022
There's simply a lot going on with Lil Baby's outfit. He probably should have left the hat at home.prevnext
So Close
Bro almost had a good fit for once smh https://t.co/BHius0ICNN— B.B (@Brandonrb47) May 27, 2022
According to this Twitter user, the rapper "almost had a good fit." Alas, he missed the mark.prevnext
Contradiction
Contradiction
Noun
a combination of statements, ideas, or features of a situation that are opposed to one another. https://t.co/UsUaZXb3VL— Norm Cousy (@n_cousy) May 27, 2022
This user pointed out that Lil Baby's outfit is a major contradiction. They even shared the exact definition to prove it.prevnext
Yikes
literal walking contradiction https://t.co/VgFPbl3kl1— ♡ (@noviakals) May 27, 2022
The fact that Lil Baby wore a Cleveland Indians hat with a "Stop Being Racist" shirt has many saying that the rapper's fit is a total contradiction. Talk about a fashion fail.prevnext
Who's Gonna Tell Him?
Somebody gone tell him? 🤣 https://t.co/o4Gn2GtAgg— CJ (@grittyrepublic) May 26, 2022
Another individual pointed out that someone must tell Lil Baby about his fashion contradiction. All he has to do is take a look at Twitter.prev