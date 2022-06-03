Lil Baby Mocked for Oblivious Outfit Choice

Rapper Lil Baby recently came under fire for quite the interesting outfit choice. On Instagram, he posted a photo of himself wearing a "Stop Being Racist" shirt. While a nice sentiment, social media users quickly took him to task for pairing the shirt with a Cleveland Indians hat, which includes a stereotypical image of a Native American with its portrayal of mascot Chief Wahoo.

The logo for the Cleveland Indians has long come under fire. In fact, the Chief Wahoo logo has faced so much controversy for its ignorant depiction of Native Americans that the Cleveland-based baseball team announced in 2021 that they have abandoned the image and name, per CBS Sports. They subsequently changed the name to the Cleveland Guardians. However, it doesn't appear as though Lil Baby got that memo.

The rapper did share an important message with the shirt that he chose to wear. But, the message missed the mark since he finished off the look with his choice of hat, and social media users made sure to give him a piece of their minds for it.