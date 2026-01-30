Popular Actor Hospitalized for Reported Head Injury After Stunt Goes Wrong

Punjabi actor Jayy Randhawa is recovering after being injured during a stunt for his upcoming film, Ishqnama 56.

Randhawa was filming a stunt in which he jumped from rooftop to rooftop when the crane that facilitated the jump developed a technical problem, reported The Free Press Journal Monday, causing him to crash into a wall, hitting his head along the way.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A video of the incident, shared on social media, showed crew members rushing to the actor’s side before he was taken to the hospital for medical care and testing.

Punjabi Actor Jay Randhawa hospitalized

Met with an accident while shooting for ‘Ishqnama 56’ pic.twitter.com/aLfoHmyOPL — Jagtar Singh Bhullar (@jagtarbhullar) January 26, 2026

On Wednesday, Randhawa took to Instagram with a positive update on his health.

“Sat Sri Akal ji, I am in high spirits and positive,” he wrote in a translated statement. “Heartfelt thanks to all of you; your prayers are with me. The One who makes things happen is Himself, and the One who protects is also Himself.”

He continued, “After recovering, I will be back at work soon. With more power and more strength.”

Randhawa, whose real name is Bikramjit Singh Randhawa, began his career as a TV presenter with Tashan Da Peg on 9X Tashan.

The actor, who is also a singer, rose to popularity with the 2022 film Shooter, which was based on the life of Indian gangster Sukha Kahlon. The movie was initially banned for concerns that it promoted violence, but it was ultimately released after a two-year delay and became a box office success in India.