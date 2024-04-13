Pop Star Sets Acting Debut in New Show: What to Know About EVERGLOW Member Sihyeon's First Role

Sihyeon from the K-pop group Everglow is embarking on her first acting role. Yuehua Entertainment announced on April 12, "EVERGLOW's Sihyeon has been cast in the new drama 'Salon de Holmes,'" reported Soompi.

An adaptation of the best-selling novel of the same name, Salon de Holmes (literal title), is a drama that follows a group of housewives living in the same apartment building and set about investigating mysteries. Sihyeon will make her official acting debut in the upcoming Korean drama, overseen by Min Jin Ki, the director of When the Devil Calls Your Name.

Before becoming an actor and singer, Sihyeon competed in the first season of Mnet's reality show Produce 101 as an individual trainee in 2016. After placing 40th, she signed with Yuehua Entertainment. Sihyeon joined Produce 48's third season alongside future group mates Wang Yiren and Choi Ye-na in 2018. She placed 27th and lost once again in the third round, eliminated along with Wang Yiren.

Sihyeon debuted with Everglow on March 18, 2019. The group comprises six members: E:U, Sihyeon, Mia, Onda, Aisha, and Yiren. They released their first single album, "Arrival of Everglow," and its lead single that year. "Bon Bon Chocolat." Referred to as the "ultimate performance boss" by South Korean media, this group is known for their distinctive synth-pop sound influenced by EDM trap and adoption of the K-pop "girl crush" concept.

Everglow quickly gained popularity both domestically and internationally. They have released several successful singles and albums, including "Hush," "Adios," "Dun Dun," and "La Di Da."

On the U.S. World Digital Song Sales chart, their singles "Adios" and "Dun Dun" climbed to number 2 and 3, respectively, further establishing the group's international recognition. In 2020, "La Di Da" was named the best K-pop song of the year by Billboard. Everglow has established themselves among the rising stars of the K-pop industry, earning a loyal fanbase known as "Forever."

Recently, the girl group's music video for their song "First" surpassed 100 million views on March 5, approximately two years, nine months, eight days, and 13 hours since its release on May 25, 2021.

"FIRST" is EVERGLOW's fifth music video to reach 100 million views, following "Adios," "Dun Dun," "La Di Da," and "Bon Bon Chocolat." The group is currently preparing for its first Japanese concerts, which are scheduled for April 29 and May 1 in Tokyo and Osaka.