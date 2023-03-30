Pop Star's Agency Taking Legal Action After Woman Pretends to Be His Girlfriend

EXO member Sehun's agency is speaking out after a woman pretended to be his non-celebrity girlfriend for years. In a statement released amid rumors that his alleged girlfriend is pregnant, Sehun's agency promised to take legal action against the "false and completely groundless" claims.

Details surrounding the hoax remain unclear, though according to Sehun's agency and the South Korean musician himself, the stint has been going on for years. However, it seemed to reach a crux earlier this month following a series of anonymous posts to a popular online community. According to Sports Chosun, the first of the posts, which showed an image of a man with his face covered, came from an anonymous individual who claimed to be Sehun's girlfriend. On March 20, another post alleged an unnamed K-pop star was seen accompanying someone to an OB-GYN appointment. Rumors quickly swirled that Sehun's alleged girlfriend was pregnant, with AllKPop reporting that the allegations were supported by photos seeming to back up the claim, including an image in which the anonymous woman pretended to wear Sehun's Rolex watch. She also allegedly pretended to ride in Sehun's car by posting a photo from the passenger seat. The poster also shared photos of the fashion shows that Sehun attended and pretended that she was with him on the trip. These images were quickly deemed fakes, with Sehun's agency later condemning the social media activity as "completely groundless."

"The rumors circulating online about Sehun are false and completely groundless. This is a definite criminal act of distributing malicious false information," SM Entertainment shared on March 27, per Soompi. "Although the posts have been deleted, we are continuously monitoring [to figure out] the original poster as well as those who distribute the rumors. We will be taking strong legal action."

Sehun has also broken his silence on the rumors. On March 27, he took to the fan community app Bubble, writing, "I'm very angry that this situation came about after being quiet, but I want to tell you not to even misunderstand." He also addressed the situation with a full statement on Instagram Stories, where he acknowledged, "Nonsense posts have been circulating online the past few days, and I felt that I should take legal action to end this right away." He added, "my fans are also aware of this, but there is a woman who has been going around pretending to be my girlfriend for the past few years. She uploads posts and write on social media like we are in a relationship, and I knew about this because I heard about her." Sehun confirmed, "I do not know her at all," adding that "just letting it all go as an insignificant matter has caused this situation to blow up to this point. I am clearly stating that all the photos and posts circulating on the internet are not me."