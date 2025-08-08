Pop Music Star Dies Unexpectedly: Lee Min Was 46

Korean-American singer Lee Min-young, better known as Lee Min, has died. She was 46.

Lee was found dead at her home on Tuesday, August 5 by her husband. Her death was confirmed by her agency, Brand New Music, and police are still investigating the cause of death.

Lee Min first rose to fame in 1999 as part of the K-pop/R&B music duo As One, alongside Crystal Chae, with their early hit single “For You Not To Know.” The duo has been active for over 25 years, releasing new music as recently as this summer.

Lee was born in Seoul, South Korea, but her family moved to the U.S. when she was just eight months old. She grew up in the Los Angeles, California area, the same city as her future bandmate Crystal. She graduated from Fairfax High School, which has several famous alumni like Demi Moore and Mila Kunis.

In a statement, Brand New Music said that the company was “deeply shocked and saddened by this sudden news,” and that the company would be temporarily suspending any posts on its social media pages.

The agency also said that her funeral “will be held quietly following her family’s wishes. We would be grateful if you could pray for the peaceful rest of the deceased.”