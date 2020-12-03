Police Respond to Billie Lourd's Home After Shots Are Fired

✖

A fight between construction workers at Billie Lourd's Los Angeles home led to a shooting, TMZ reported Thursday. The American Horror Story star was not present for the altercation, as the home is currently under significant renovation, and no one was injured in the incident, police told the outlet, but the alleged shooter has yet to be apprehended.

The shooting occurred amid a conflict between two workers, one of whom had been fired, and police said the fired worker pulled out a rifle. TMZ reported that the armed worker aimed at the person they were fighting with before firing at the ground and fleeing. Police are currently looking for the suspect.

The Beverly Hills home the actress is in the process of remodeling was once the contiguous homes of her late mother, Carrie Fisher, and her late grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, which she is reportedly in the process of converting into one large estate. Fisher and Reynolds lived next door to one another for 15 years before the Star Wars star's death in December 2016, just a day before her mother's. The 3.5-acre properties are worth up to $18 million, TMZ reports, but will likely have a property value increase with all the renovations.

There will be plenty space for Lourd's recently-expanded family in the new estate. In September, the Booksmart actress and her fiancé, Austen Rydell, announced they had welcomed their first child, a son named Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell. Lourd never publicly discussed her pregnancy, but shared the happy news on Instagram by sharing a photo of the newborn's feet. "Introducing: Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell," she wrote at the time, earning sweet and surprised responses from fans and friends alike.

Lourd and Rydell announced their engagement in June, with Rydell sharing the news on social media with adorable photos with his wife-to-be. "She said YES!! (Actually she said 'Duhhh') But I guess that’s even better than yes?!?" he wrote. In July, Rydell couldn't help but gush over Lourd as she celebrated her 28th birthday. "Happy Birthday to my FIANCÉ!" he wrote. "Your birthday feels like my birthday! I [love] YOU!! Here we go!!!"

Lourd and Rydell originally dated in 2016 before splitting briefly. The actress would briefly date actor Taylor Lautner before rekindling her romance with Rydell later that year. Rydell would accompany his future bride on a trip to Norway in November 2017 corresponding with the one-year anniversary of her mother and grandmother's death.