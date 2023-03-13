Lady Gaga's Stripped-Down Oscars Performance Got Plenty of Love From Fans

Lady Gaga delivered a stripped-down performance of her Oscar-nominated song "Hold My Hand," during the 2023 Academy Awards, and it got plenty of love from fans. Gaga co-wrote and recorded the tune for the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack, and was honored with a Best Original Song nomination at this year's Oscars. Each year, the nominated songs are performed, and for hers, Gaga chose to go makeup-free and rock ripped jeans and a t-shirt while sitting on a stool with her band around her.

The song was up against "Lift Me Up" by Rihanna, from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; "This Is a Life" by David Byrne, from Everything Everywhere All at Once; "Applause" by Diane Warren, from Tell It Like a Woman; and "Naatu Naatu" by M. M. Keeravani and Chandrabose, from RRR, which was the ultimate winner. While Gaga may not have won her second Oscar — having previously won in the category for her song "Shallow" from A Star is Born (2018) — the iconic singer has still garnered a lot of praise from fans online. Scroll down to see the performance, as well as what Oscar-watchers had to say about it.