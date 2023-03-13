Lady Gaga's Stripped-Down Oscars Performance Got Plenty of Love From Fans
Lady Gaga delivered a stripped-down performance of her Oscar-nominated song "Hold My Hand," during the 2023 Academy Awards, and it got plenty of love from fans. Gaga co-wrote and recorded the tune for the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack, and was honored with a Best Original Song nomination at this year's Oscars. Each year, the nominated songs are performed, and for hers, Gaga chose to go makeup-free and rock ripped jeans and a t-shirt while sitting on a stool with her band around her.
The song was up against "Lift Me Up" by Rihanna, from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; "This Is a Life" by David Byrne, from Everything Everywhere All at Once; "Applause" by Diane Warren, from Tell It Like a Woman; and "Naatu Naatu" by M. M. Keeravani and Chandrabose, from RRR, which was the ultimate winner. While Gaga may not have won her second Oscar — having previously won in the category for her song "Shallow" from A Star is Born (2018) — the iconic singer has still garnered a lot of praise from fans online. Scroll down to see the performance, as well as what Oscar-watchers had to say about it.
"Personal Connection"
Lady Gaga stripping down completely of her makeup and gown really screamed “I just love the music not the bling” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/qWoOCdYfV6— Joey Monda (@joeymonda) March 13, 2023
"LOVE THIS!!! Love that they kept the up-close shot framed the whole entire time to provide that personal connection," one last fan wrote. "And I love that she brought that dive bar feel to the Oscars."prevnext
"Outstanding Performance"
Lady Gaga is a legend.— Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) March 13, 2023
Any questions? pic.twitter.com/CxxmYjMizR
"I felt like this was a rehearsal, then realized her vocals don't need to be all done up with a flashy hair, make up or dress to make this an outstanding performance!" a YouTuber gushed.prevnext
"Beautiful"
Lady Gaga with the message of the day…
“I think we all need each other, we need a lot of love to walk through this life.” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/zBmrgGVpiY— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) March 13, 2023
"This gave me very old school Stefanie Germanotta performing at a local hole in the wall vibez," a fan commented, noting Gag's real name. "I felt like I was right there, sitting at a table next to her as she pours out her heart in such a raw and moving way. Beautiful."prevnext
"Super Effective and Spectacular"
As someone who sings Shallow frequently at karaoke I am BEGGING you people in the replies to know that this is a joke— Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) March 13, 2023
"Love how she didn't make it as huge as she could have done with a large orchestra and spectacles," another person wrote. "The simplicity of just a small band and intimate made it super effective and spectacular as always!!!"prevnext
"The Best"
"This is crazy. She's the best ever," somebody else commented. "Never seen anyone perform with this much emotion, or even pretend to."prevnext
"Once in a Generation Talent"
Lady Gaga was once again like "i will only perform at the Oscars if it is filmed in the most uncomfortably intimate way possible" and i love that about her— david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) March 13, 2023
"Damn... The raw power and emotion she manages here, completely unassisted," one other fan wrote. "A once in a generation talent."prevnext
"Heart and Raw Vocals"
Lady Gaga was the only bright light of this insufferable Oscar dreck— Jacques Hyzagi (@jacques_hyzagi) March 13, 2023
No makeup, torn jeans, Converses, Black T, gorgeously talented giving a run 4 all these idiots’ money with their tacky $20000 prom gowns & oversized tuxedos making Oscars look like a laundromat owners convention pic.twitter.com/PTJHU1gCRI
"She's already proven herself as a fantastic performer with amazing visuals, makeup, performance, and glamour," someone else offered. "So this feels full circle, to [just] see her showcase her pure vocal talent. [Just] a t-shirt, jeans, and converse shoes. Nothing else but her heart and raw vocals."prevnext
"Naturally Talented"
"Man she's such a great performer," a fan commented on YouTube. "Just naturally talented no auto tune no crazy pyrotechnics just her beautiful voice!"prev