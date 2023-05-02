Police Reportedly Called to Keanu Reeves' House in Bizarre Check

Keanu Reeves was recently paid a surprise visit by an unexpected visitor: the police. The John Wick actor had authorities arrive at his doorstep after police received a request to perform a welfare check on a 27-year-old woman.

It is unclear when exactly the incident occurred, but law enforcement confirmed to TMZ that they responded to a call from a concerned person regarding a 27-year-old woman. The caller told authorities that they had not spoken to their female friend, whom they provided her full date of birth and what kind of car she was driving to police, in a while and were concerned. The caller requested that police perform a welfare check on the woman to make sure she was alright.

The problem arose when authorities went to carry out the welfare check, which resulted in them knocking on the door of the actor's Los Angeles-area home with the woman in question nowhere in sight. According to law enforcement, when officers arrived at the home and knocked on the door, Reeves answered. When officers explained the situation, informing the actor that they received a request for a welfare check on a 27-year-old woman, Reeves told police that he had no knowledge of the woman in question and confirmed that the woman did not live with him.

It remains unclear just what resulted in police arriving at Reeves' home, though it is believed that it was either an honest mix-up, with the caller having accidentally or unknowingly provided the wrong address, or possibly even a prank. However, Reeves was said to have been "super nice and easygoing" with responding officers.

The incident with police comes amid an exciting time for Reeves' grunge band Dogstar teased their first new music in 20 years. In a Wednesday, April 26 Instagram post, the band shared a photo of Reeves, the band's bassist and singer, singer/guitarist Bret Domrose, and drummer Robert Mailhouse on a rooftop, sharing in the caption, "Last set up on the roof in Lincoln Heights for [Dogstar] photo shoot. Exciting news coming soon. Thanks for being so patient." The band went on to reveal in the comments, "We will be rolling out some new music this summer, followed by some gigs. As soon as it's all figured out we will let everyone know immediately."

Reeves formed Dogstar Mailhouse after a chance encounter at a supermarket in 1991, with Domrose joining in 1994. They released their four-track EP Quattro Formaggi in 1996, followed by full-length album, Our Little Visionary, and 1999's Happy Ending. Dogstar broke up in 2002, with their upcoming projects set to mark their first new music in 20 years.