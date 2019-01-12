Police Confront R. Kelly at Trump Tower to Conduct Welfare Check on Women Allegedly Being Held Hostage

Chicago Police confronted R. Kelly outside of Trump Tower on Friday after receiving an anonymous tip that there were women imprisoned inside.

Things have been heating up for Kelly ever since the release of Lifetime‘s docuseries Surviving R. Kelly. The show took a long hard look at the decades of accusations against the singer and the first-hand accounts of his alleged victims. According to a report by TMZ, someone took action on Friday, calling the police to report that Kelly was holding two women against their will within his apartment in Trump Tower.

Police rushed to the scene as soon as the tip came in on Friday. Sources in the Cook County State Attorney’s Office say that five officers converged on Kelly’s home. Once inside, they ordered him into a separate room so that they could question the women alone.

Inside, police reportedly came face-to-face with Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary — both of whom were featured heavily in the documentary and claim to be staying with R. Kelly voluntarily. They said the same to police on Friday, and ultimately the cops left without incident.

This was Kelly’s second run-in with police in just 24 hours. The day before, police were called to a club where Kelly was partying, when someone believed their was a warrant out for his arrest. The caller was mistaken, however, as Kelly is not currently wanted on any charges.

Still, that could change soon, as Surviving R. Kelly has triggered a criminal investigation in Fulton County, Georgia, where many of the alleged crimes took place in his Atlanta home. Investigators believe that some of those incidents may be within the statute of limitations, and hope to bring Kelly to justice.

Elsewhere, other prosecutors are hoping for breaks in the case as well. Cook County State Attorney Kimberly Foxx has publicly urged Kelly’s alleged victims to speak to police to see if a case can be made. The county’s victim hotline has reportedly been busy ever since, so there is a chance Kelly will face some consequences.

Surviving R. Kelly not only delves into Kelly’s alleged crimes, but the systemic forces that may have facilitated them. Many experts and professionals as well as victims make the case that Kelly’s alleged sexual assaults were ignored because of his stature in the music industry, and because the women he was attacking were black.

Kelly continues to deny all allegations against him.