Police visited TikTok star Gabbie Hanna's house on a welfare check Wednesday after the social media star shared dozens of concerning videos. Hanna, who goes by the name "TraumaQueen" on the social media platform, sparked concern among fans earlier in the day when she posted approximately 100 videos in a single day, prompting an influx of calls to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The videos that spurred the worry were posted throughout the day, and many spanned the length of only a few seconds. In the videos, Hanna, who previously revealed she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, was seen at home laughing, crying, and yelling, and in some of the clips a red message scrawled on her mirror in what appeared to be lipstick could be seen. In one video, the 31-year-old Internet personality asked for prayers after she claimed someone broke into her home. In another clip, she declared herself the smartest person on Earth. The videos immediately sparked worry, and along with hundreds of concerned comments posted in response to the videos, fans also alerted police.

Sources for the LAPD told TMZ that "an influx of calls from people worried about Gabbie's well-being" were received as Hanna posted the videos, with many of those calls requesting that officers check on the TikTok star. Officers ultimately opted to perform a welfare check. According to TMZ's sources, after arriving at Hanna's home and speaking with her for several minutes, officers called for a psychological evaluation team. Medical professionals then spoke with Hanna and ultimately determined she didn't pose a threat to herself or anyone else and decided to allow her to remain in her home. Before officers left the scene, Hanna was given further resources.

Although Hanna has only briefly addressed the incident, telling fans that police visited and left her a "wellness card" before leaving, her sister, Celia, addressed her sister's well-being. After receiving an influx of comments on her own TikTok videos from concerned fans, Celia wrote in the comments section, "We are all in PA and she is in LA. We are doing what can be done from here. At the end of the day you are all strangers on the internet and it is none of your business regardless of level of concern." Celia went on to assure fans, "we are aware and doing what we can," though she noted her sister "is an adult. I am a 20 year old on the other side of the country." Amid the flurry of comments on her posts, Celia added, "comments from this point on are limited because none of you know how to respect personal boundaries. You're speaking to and about REAL PEOPLE."