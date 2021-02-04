✖

Police visited Marilyn Manson's home on a welfare check Wednesday after a concerned friend called the authorities when they couldn't get in touch with him. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Manson's friend was concerned something had happened to him just days after being accused of sexual abuse by ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood Monday. Officers can be seen swarming Manson's Hollywood Hills property in photos obtained by the outlet as police attempted to get Manson to come out and speak with them, even shining a spotlight on the home with an LAPD helicopter at one point.

Manson never answered, sources told TMZ, but police were able to get in touch with Manson's rep, who assured them everything was fine and the artist didn't want to come outside. Police left soon after. The call came just days after Wood took to Instagram Monday to allege that she was abused by Manson during their relationship more than a decade ago. The Westworld actress wrote that Manson "started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years," adding that she was "brainwashed and manipulated into submission." While Wood had previously disclosed she was a survivor of abuse, Monday was the first time she named her alleged abuser: "I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail," she wrote.

Later that day, Manson addressed the accusations in a statement. "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," he said of Wood's claims. "My intimate relationship have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth." He has since reportedly been dropped from his talent agency and record label.

Wednesday, Manson's ex-wife, Dita Von Teese, broke her silence on Wood's allegations, saying that while the "details made public do not match my personal experience" with Manson during their seven-year relationship, she encouraged people "who have incurred abuse to take steps to heal." She added that the end of her one-year marriage to Manson ended due to his "infidelity and drug abuse," before clarifying that "abuse of any kind has no place in any relationship." She concluded that this would be her "sole statement on this matter," thanking people for respecting her wishes and asking about her well-being as she was "processing" the news.