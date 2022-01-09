TikTok Stars Chris Olsen and Ian Paget Split After 2 Years Together

Famous TikTok couple Chris Olsen and Ian Paget have officially called it quits after two years together. The former couple, who rose to recognition through their various Tiktok videos, Instagram posts, and YouTube channel, confirmed their breakup to E! News as both of them left statements.

“The past couple of weeks have been difficult for Chris and me, but ultimately, he’s my best friend and always will be,” Paget told the outlet. “While we’re not boyfriends anymore, we’re excited to explore our new relationship moving forward. We thank everyone for their continued love and support, in a way, this is just the beginning.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ll always have so much love for Ian. We’ve been through an incredible amount together, and we’ll always be connected in a beautiful way. While we’re going to take some time apart and grow as individuals—this isn’t the end of our time together, but a shift. I can’t wait to keep cheering him on,”

https://www.tiktok.com/@chris/video/7050571887260339502

Olsen announced the breakup to their fans on Tiktok with a video on Jan. 7 saying, “Not an end, just a shift ! We love u forever,” in the caption. After meeting in July 2019, Paget and Olsen made their relationship official after only a couple of months of dating. The two told the story on their first YouTube video together. “I was trepidatious at jumping into this new thing with someone who was so willing—he was just so willing to love me and he didn’t know me yet and so, that was beautiful,” Paget recalled in the video. “You just say yes to that.”

Paget and Olsen recently celebrated their two-year anniversary together a few months back. Olsen posted a photo of the two of them with a short caption. “2 years of Chris & Ian,” Olsen wrote under the post at the time. “Happy anniversary, Ian.” Paget marked the occasion in similar fashion with another photo on his page. “2 years with my sweetheart. happy anniversary Christopher!” Ian said.

Though the two made nice on their social media channels for their videos, it didn’t take fans long to speculate that the two of them were on the way to a breakup after they were both spotted making red carpet appearances without the other. “So chris olsen and ian paget have obviously split up,” someone wrote in a Dec. 31 tweet, “and i need them to tell me so i can deal with it.”