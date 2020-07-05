Pointer Sisters Member Bonnie Pointer’s Cause of Death Revealed

✖

About a month after Bonnie Pointer's passing, her cause of death has been revealed. According to TMZ, Pointer, whose real name was Patricia Eva Pointer, died after having a heart attack. On The Pointer Sisters' singer's death certificate, her cause of death was listed as cardiopulmonary arrest. Her death certificate also highlighted that Pointer experienced other, underlying issues throughout her life including liver disease.

Pointer passed away on June 8 at 3:37 a.m. She was 69. Now, fans know that the late singer died after experiencing cardiac arrest. At the time of her passing, Pointer's sister Anita released a statement to TMZ that read, "It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of The Pointer Sisters that my sister, Bonnie died this morning. Our family is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time.” Anita added, "Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day, we never had a fight in our life, I already miss her and I will see her again one day."

Pointer originally founded the Pointer Sisters with her younger sister June Pointer. Their sister, Anita, late joined the group in 1971. The group then became a quartet when sister Ruth Pointer joined in 1973. Pointer eventually left the group in order to engage in a solo career. She later signed a deal with Motown, where she released two albums and earned a hit with "Heaven Must Have Sent You." She had another hit in 1979 with her disco cover of "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)." Pointer went on to release two more solo albums in 1984 and 2011. In terms of her personal life, she married Motown producer Jeffrey Bowen in 1978. But, the two eventually split and finalized their divorce in 2016.

The Pointer Sisters were well-known for being able to produce music for a variety of different genres. In 2016, one of the members of the group, Ruth, even discussed their ability to move from genre to genre, as she noted that they did not want to be "pigeon-holed" with one particular sound. She told The Fader, "We grew up loving all types of music from classical to country, R&B and gospel. We loved it all. People kept saying, 'You gotta pick a category!' Why? Why do you have to do that? It wasn't something we felt we had to do."