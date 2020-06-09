Pointer Sisters Fans Mourn the Death of Bonnie Pointer
The music industry is currently mourning the loss of a legend. On Monday, it was reported that Bonnie Pointer, a founding member of the 1970s R&B group the Pointer Sisters, died at the age of 69. The news was confirmed by Pointer's sister, Anita Pointer. In light of this news, Pointer's fans soon flocked to social media in order to express their sorrows over the loss of the R&B icon.
"It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of The Pointer Sisters that my sister, Bonnie died this morning. Our family is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time," Anita, who was also a member of the Pointer Sisters, told TMZ on Monday. "Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day, we never had a fight in our life, I already miss her and I will see her again one day." Pointer is survived by two sisters, Anita and Ruth Pointer (the siblings' other sister, June Pointer, died in 2006 from cancer).
Just like Anita, many individuals spoke out about the loss of Pointer. On Twitter, the singer's fans couldn't help but honor Pointer by looking back fondly on her decades-long career.
