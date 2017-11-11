Former Playboy Model Recalls Alleged Threesome With Mel B and Estranged Husband Stephen Belafonte

A former Playboy model has spoken about about an alleged threesome that occured between Mel B, Mel’s estranged husband and herself.

Antonia Doria, who’s also starred in adult films, claims she met the Spice Girls member and filmmaker Stephen Belafonte at the Four Seasons hotel in Beverly Hills, California, back in 2012.

As she told The Sun, she allegedly met Belafonte in the hotel’s bar and he invited her up to his hotel suite. After sharing a drink in the suite, the director revealed he was married to Mel, who was waiting in the bedroom.

“We were having a drink in the living room of the suite and Stephen said to me, ‘I have something that you should know. I am married’” Doria said. “I said I would leave but he replied, ‘No, honestly, it’s fine, you are going to want to meet her. She is Mel B from the Spice Girls. You know, Scary Spice.’ Then, out of nowhere, I hear Mel’s voice from the bedroom and she says, ‘It’s OK, come on in and say hello.’”

Mel was allegedly nude and waiting for Doria and Belafonte. Doria claims she then began to fool around with Mel as Belafonte watched and told them what to do.

“Mel is absolutely gorgeous and has a fantastic body,” Doria said. “She was definitely up for some fun and clearly really enjoyed herself. I told her how hot she looked and she told me I had a great body as I climbed into bed with her. She made the first move and certainly didn’t have to be asked twice.”

Doria then “pleasured” Belafonte, and he asked to have unprotected sex with her. She declined and left the hotel.

“I knew he was married but I had no clue how many other women he — and they — were fooling around with and I didn’t want to take any chances,” she said.

If this account is true, it feeds into claims that the couple regularly had threesomes with acquaintances during their marriage. During the estranged couple’s ongoing divorce proceedings, Mel has claimed she was forced into the threesomes.

Mel also has claimed that Belafonte recorded the encounters without consent. Doria isn’t sure if her threesome with the couple was filmed but it was “definitely possible.”