Playboy Model Masuimi Max's Cause of Death Released

Playboy and Maxim model Masuimi Max's cause of death has been revealed. More than a month after the Las Vegas-based model was found dead in her home at the age of 45, TMZ reported Wednesday that Max died from a fentanyl and cocaine overdose. Her death was ruled an accident.

The development comes after TMZ reported in January that local police discovered the 45-year-old in her Las Vegas home on Thursday, Jan. 25. First responders arrived at the scene after police received a call just before 8:30 a.m. local time. No other details were released at the time, though TMZ reported that foul play was not suspected and a thorough investigation would be conducted.

Max began her modeling career in 2000 and went on to appear in Playboy, Maxim, Alt Magazine, Bizarre Magazine, and other publications. Along with posing for Playboy, she was also a regular at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles during the late 2000s and early 2010s. Outside of modeling, Max also had a career as an actress. She appeared opposite Samuel L. Jackson, Ice Cube, XZibit, Scott Speedman, and Willem Dafoe in an uncredited role in the Lee Tamahori-directed 2005 action film XXX: State of the Union. She also had parts in Cornman: American Vegetable Hero and Giantess Battle Attack.

Prior to her passing, Max had been scheduled to appear at a Vegas Chaos anniversary event on Jan. 27 at The Dive Bar in Las Vegas. Her final Instagram post came six days before her death when Max promoted the event, which was set to feature "gorelesque" performances from the model, Ali, Z Diaboli, and Liilipher.

Amid her passing, tributes poured in for Max. Her friend, Ashleeta Beauchamp, wrote on Instagram, "I'm so grateful we reconnected thank you for mentoring me when I first started out in this industry and giving me opportunities I cannot believe this is rea1." Commenting on her final Instagram post, one follower wrote, "so sad to hear you've crossed over, friend. Miss you," with somebody else writing, "I remember how great of a person you were to me. Your energy would fill the room. Now your spirit has no bounds. Rest In Power."