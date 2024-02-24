'James Bond' and 'Doctor Who' Star Pamela Salem Dead at 80

Pamela Salem has died. BBC reports Big Finish Productions confirmed the James Bond and Doctor Who star passed away on Wednesday. In a statement, Doctor Who audio producer David Richardson said, "Pamela Salem was lovely, and we all loved her. Whenever there was a Big Finish recording for her, she'd fly in from Miami on her own steam, without fuss or fanfare, and appear at the studio armed with the warmest smiles, the biggest hugs, and often presents. She was a very gentle person, always interested in everyone from her co-stars to the production team to the guest actors and visitors."

The British actress was born in India in 1944 and studied at the Central School of Speech and Drama in London. She also did performances at a repertory theatre in Chesterfield in York. Salem made her TV debut in an episode of the series Happy Ever After in 1969 and would go on to appear in Into the Labyrinth, The Onedin Line, The Professionals, All Creatures Great and Small, Buccaneer, ER, Magnum P.I., EastEnders, The West Wing, and more. On the film side, Salem made her big screen debut in the 1976 film No Longer Alone. Other films include God's Outlaw, Gods and Monsters, Quicksand, Wide Awake.

Three of Pamela Salem's most memorable roles were in Doctor Who. In 1977, as Toos and Xoanon and in 1988, as Professor Rachel Jensen. She reprised the latter role for Big Finish Productions' officially licensed audio drama spinoff series Counter Measures. Salem also had a role in the James Bond film Never Say Never Again, starring Sean Connery as the titular MI6 agent in 1983.

As of now, a cause of death has yet to be released. Counter Measures star Karen Gledhill shared, "Pamela was the kindest, most generous actor I have ever worked with. Back in the '80s, on Remembrance of the Daleks (my first proper TV job), she took me under her wing and led me through a wonderful but slightly daunting experience. We became friends, and whenever we met, we were always so pleased to see each other." The two also "shared a mutual love of dogs – she adored the canine friends that she often rescued and looked after," Gledhill added. "She was so loved, so respected, and will be so missed."