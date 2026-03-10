‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Comes Out as Bisexual

Anna Camp is “owning” her sexuality.

Almost a year after the Pitch Perfect actress confirmed her romance with girlfriend Jade Whipkey, she publicly came out as bisexual on Tuesday’s episode of the I’ve Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario podcast.

“As a 43-year-old woman, I am very proud of myself for owning my sexuality at this age,” Camp said on the podcast. “I am a very strong person for doing it in somewhat of a spotlight with people criticizing and judging and making assumptions. I’m really proud to be bisexual.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Anna Camp and Jade Whipkey attend the “Scream 7” x TikTok Stab House Experience at the Lombardi House on February 13, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

As someone who has gone through “a major evolution” in her 40s, Camp said she’s working on “not being afraid of it.”

“Sure, there are times I feel like I am taking a risk and this is scary and I’m doing it in a public forum,” the Scream 7 actress shared. “But to say, ‘No, I only get one life and I want to be happy,’ that’s what life is all about.”

Camp first confirmed her relationship with Whipkey in May 2025, revealing at the time on social media that she “like[s] women, and it’s great.” Prior to her relationship with the on-set stylist, the star was previously married to Michael Mosley from 2010 to 2013 and to her Pitch Perfect co-star Skylar Astin from 2016 to 2019.

“You think you’ve got this idea of who you are and that’s how your life is going to go,” Camp noted on Thursday’s podcast. “And that’s happened to me several times in my life, where I thought that I knew what was happening. And it could have stopped in that way. I could have settled. I could have said, no, I’m done evolving.”

The You actress previously offered a similar sentiment while speaking with Out in October 2025.

“I just want to share that it is never too late to evolve into your truest self,” she told the outlet at the time. “Dismantling the mask of armor I had created for myself in order to navigate and survive taught me just that. I was merely surviving, not really living. And now I finally feel like I’m becoming the real Anna, thriving and alive.”

“The largest obstacle I faced this year personally was juggling the emotions about coming out in my 40s,” she continued. “Which included guilt for not embracing it sooner and excitement for finally being free from the constraints that had been placed on me by society and my upbringing.”