Anna Camp and Skylar Astin, Stars of ‘Pitch Perfect’, Split After Being Married for 2 Years

Pitch Perfect stars Anna Camp and Skylar Astin have reportedly called it quits after more than two years of marriage.

A source told PEOPLE that Astin, 31, “stopped wearing his ring and has started talking about the split with friends.”

The two haven’t been seen together since October, when they attended the Mickey’s 90th Spectacular. They also do not follow each other on social media.

The Pitch Perfect stars began dating in June 2013 and said “I do” in an outdoor ceremony on the central California coast in October 2016.

The actress shared photos of her big day on social media, including shots of herself in her beautiful Reem Acra gown, featuring a massive tulle skirt, and her Hayley Paige feathered mini-dress for the reception.

“Pretty much how my heart feels. Over flowing with love and beauty today,” Camp wrote on Instagram “Love you so [Skylar Astin] Thank you to everyone who made yesterday and exquisitely wonderful day for me and my new husband.”

The 36-year-old actress told PEOPLE ahead of their one-year wedding anniversary the that it was the “fastest year” of her life.

“We fall in love with each other more and more every day we’ve been together. And I know it sounds, like, gross, everyone’s probably gonna throw up about that, but it’s actually really true.”

“Knowing that I have my best friend and that we are totally committed to one another and just to have that comfort and that safety and that bond where you know you’ve found your person, ” she added. “The longer you stay with somebody, the closer you get, and it’s really the best thing in the world to have another person that loves you just as much as you love them.”

The last time Astin shared a photograph with Camp was in January, showing them cuddled up celebrating New Year’s Eve. He joked that Camp’s hand, complete with a sparkly manicure, was his. “I got crystal gel on my nails just to ring in 2019!” he captioned the photo.

Camp’s last photos with Astin were a series of pictures of the couple dancing together, which she posted just a few weeks after New Year’s Eve.

Photo credit: Universal Pictures