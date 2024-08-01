Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Update After Hospitalization for Fractured Pelvis

Kathie Lee Gifford is "doing well" after being hospitalized for two pelvic fractures in the wake of a hip replacement surgery. A day after the former TODAY host, 70, revealed her injury, she offered a hopeful update to Entertainment Tonight, revealing that she was happy to be home and recovering.

"I'm doing well!" Gifford shared with the outlet on Wednesday, July 31. "I'm happy to be out of the hospital. As lovely as all those people are to me, they really took good care of me, but there's no place like home." Now that she's been released from the hospital, the TV personality and author revealed she is continuing to work daily on physical therapy, explaining, "They gotta get you up and moving. You don't want your bones to atrophy."

(Photo: Kathie Lee Gifford visits "FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on August 30, 2022 in New York City. - Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images)

She shared of her recovery timeline, "It can be anywhere from three months to, you know, just a month to who knows? I just have to listen to them at this time."

Gifford shared on Tuesday, July 30, that she had fractured her pelvis in two places and had been hospitalized for more than a week after falling while going to meet a friend at the door. "It didn't take much, because I was weak in that spot," Gifford told PEOPLE. "And the next thing you know, I am back in the hospital with a fractured pelvis, the front and the back. That's more painful than anything I went through with the hip. The pelvis is unbelievably painful. But anyway, here I am."

(Photo: Kathie Lee Gifford attends the "Unsung Hero" Nashville World Premiere at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 15, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. - Jason Kempin / Getty Images)

Gifford revealed last month on TODAY that she had been recovering from a recent hip replacement surgery, telling former co-host Hoda Kotb that she was in "agonizing pain" before the procedure and had "one of the worst hips" her doctor had ever seen. "My doctor finished the surgery, came in to tell me it went beautifully, and then said, 'Kathie, how have you been existing all this time?'" Gifford revealed. "He said, 'It's one of the worst hips I've ever seen.'"

Kotb reminded her friend to slow down and take care of herself as she gets older. "You're always on the go," she said at the time. "I never once saw you stop, even if you were in the car. I remember you'd be writing notes. You're always- your brain, your body is always working." Gifford agreed, adding, "You can't fool your body. It knows how old you are and it knows where you've been."