'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Actor Seriously Injured After Cyclist Runs Him Over: Details on Bill Moseley's Condition

Texas Chainsaw Massacre star Bill Moseley is on the mend after he sustained serious injuries when a cyclist struck him and took off. The horror icon, 72, was hospitalized with several broken bones following the hit-and-run accident Friday in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he was scheduled to attend the Carolina Fear Fest.

The incident occurred as Moseley stepped out of his hotel Friday afternoon for a walk, representatives for the actor told TMZ. Moseley was reportedly walking behind his hotel along a dual pedestrian-bike path when the cyclist, who was reportedly travelling at a speed of around 30 mph, struck from behind and fled the scene.

(Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Help was eventually called for Moseley, who was transported to an area hospital, where he underwent several CT scans. The actor suffered four fractured ribs and a fractured pelvis in the hit-and-run accident. Sharing a photo from his hospital room on Instagram, Mosely said he would be "out of commission for a few weeks- those darn ribs & pelvis- but I'll be back on my feet soon enough."

"Got hit from behind by a dude on a racing bike, knocked us both ass over kettle. He got up and rode off; I didn't. 4 ribs fractured and fractures to my pelvis," he added in the comments. "And here I thought Jason packed a punch!"

Moseley has since been released from the hospital. According to TMZ, he will undergo a 6-week rehab stay and has been ordered by doctors to avoid putting weight on his left leg.

Due to his hospitalization and injuries, Moseley's appearance at Carolina Fear Fest was canceled. In a statement, the convention said, "he is expected to fully recover, and we hope it is a speedy process. For now, we ask everyone to allow him some time – we're sure he'll address his fans directly when he feels able. He is asking for you to keep him in your prayers as he heals."

Moseley is a horror icon who is best known for his portrayal of Chop-Top, a member of the cannibalistic Sawyer Family and one of Leatherface's brothers, in 1986's The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2. He returned to the franchise in 2013's Texas Chainsaw 3D, where he played Drayton Sawyer. His other credits include The Devil's Rejects, House of 1000 Corpses, Night of the Living Dead, Repo! The Genetic Opera, Sin Eater, and Rob Zombie's 2007 Halloween, where he starred as Zach "Z-Man" Garrett, per his IMDb profile.