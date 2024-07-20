Brandon Casey, one-fourth of the R&B quartet Jagged Edge, has been hospitalized following a devastating automobile accident. The 48-year-old vocalist took to social media to inform fans about his condition and show gratitude for his medical care at Atlanta's Grady Memorial Hospital.

Casey, who forms Jagged Edge alongside his twin brother Brian Casey, Kyle Norman, and Richard Wingo, shared details of his harrowing experience through a series of heartfelt Instagram posts. The musician revealed that he had spent five days in the intensive care unit, praising the hospital's trauma center for their life-saving efforts.

"After bein in iCU for five days I kno the legendary Grady Trauma Center is everything it's said to Be the Best in the country yall saved my life and I'm forever grateful," Casey wrote on Instagram. He went on to express his heartfelt appreciation for the medical staff, particularly the nurses who tended to his needs and offered encouragement throughout his ordeal.

The extent of Casey's injuries from the car crash is severe. He disclosed suffering from a broken neck, five fractured ribs, a skull fracture, and scalp lacerations, in addition to widespread bodily pain. Despite the seriousness of his condition, Casey maintained an optimistic outlook, assuring fans of his eventual recovery.

"I claimed the victory already !!" he declared in a subsequent post. "When the broken bones heal and the hurt feelings fade I will have even more confidence and more belief and more strength which comes from The most High !!!"

Casey shared a photograph depicting the extent of the vehicular damage from the traffic collision. "I could be probably should be dead," he admitted, highlighting the miraculous nature of his survival.

This recent crash marks the second severe automobile accident for Casey in less than a year. He had previously survived another horrific collision in September, though details of that incident remain scarce.

Throughout his recovery process, Casey has maintained a profound spiritual perspective, viewing his ordeals as opportunities for divine intervention and personal growth. "Sumtimes I think people feel like having a relationship with God means u will be able to avoid sticky tough situations or trying times," he reflected. "But that relationship to me means no matter the situation he will give me the strength to rise above it and to get thru it."

Casey's accident and subsequent hospitalization have worried friends in the music community and the fanbase of Jagged Edge. The group, which formed in 1995, rose to prominence in the late '90s and early 2000s with a string of chart-topping hits. Their discography includes popular tracks such as "Let's Get Married," "Where the Party At," "Walked Outta Heaven," and "Promise," which have become staples of R&B.

Despite the passage of time, Jagged Edge has maintained a strong presence in the music industry. The Grammy-nominated group released their tenth studio album, A Jagged Love Story, in 2020 and continues to tour.