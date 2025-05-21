‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond’s Daughter Paige Gets Married

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s family just got a little bigger.

The Food Network star, 56, recently welcomed another son-in-law to the family after her daughter Paige Drummond, 25, married her fiancé David Andersen on Saturday. The Oklahoman ceremony took place in the same spot where Drummond’s oldest daughter, Alex Drummond Scott, married Mauricio Scott three years ago in May 2021.

The bride shared news of the nuptials on Instagram alongside a gallery of first-look images from her big day, during which she donned a stunning white gown and veil and carried a bridal bouquet of pink flowers. She said it was “the best day of my life,” penning in a sweet message to her now-husband, “I love you.”

Drummond, who shares Paige with her husband Ladd Drummond, also shared the news on her own account, “Paige and David’s wedding was…just the sweetest time.” She further documented the big day, and shared more photos, on her Instagram Stories, where she shared photos of Paige getting ready to walk down the aisle as well as a glimpse at her own ensemble for the day. She also opened up about the ceremony and the preparations on her blog, where she shared that they “couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful day” and also posted photos of everything from the wedding cake to Paige’s father-daughter dance with Ladd.

The Saturday nuptials came a little less than a year after Paige and Andersen announced their engagement in August 2024. The couple, who had “a lot of mutual friends” throughout college, began dating in July 2023, a year after Paige graduated from the University of Arkansas. That fall, Paige introduced Andersen to her family. Just a few months later, Andersen dropped to one knee and popped the question, Paige sharing at the time, “I get to marry the love of my life! How is this real?? God’s greatest gift to me and my person forever. I love you, David Andersen! I can’t wait to be your wife!!!” Flash forward to Wednesday, May 14, Paige revealed that she and Andersen had secured their marriage license.

News that the couple tied the knot sparked a flurry of congratulatory messages for the newlyweds, one person commenting on Drummond’s post, “So stunning!!! Congratulations to the happy couple.” Another person wrote, “Such a beautiful couple, a beautiful wedding and beautiful memories made.”

Along with Paige and her older sister Alex, Drummond shares two other biological children with Ladd – sons Bryce and Todd. They are also parents to Jamar Goff, their foster son whom they welcomed into the family in 2018.