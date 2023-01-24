'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond Shares Special Message to Fans as New Episodes Air

Fans of "Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond recently got a special message from the TV star, as new episodes of her show have begun to air on Food Network. In a post on her official Instagram account, Drummond shared some photos of dished she'd been working on, including a soup and sandwich that look absolutely delicious. The beloved TV chef also wrote a lengthy caption about the new episodes of her show that just launched.

"My new, I mean old, I mean new episodes of the old style, I mean original style not old style, show has been airing on Food Network for a few weeks now," she exclaimed. "Have you caught an episode yet? I really miss filming with my kids, but am also enjoying remembering to add (as an anecdotal example) pork shoulder to 'braised pork shoulder.' I was getting pretty scatterbrained there for awhile. It's also fun not having to worry about whether the cameras are all turned on and whether I remembered to take a still photo of each dish! (Fortunately my friend [Matt Ball] has to do that now...he took all of these pics!)"

Drummond then quipped, "Wait, what was I saying? Oh yeah!! A new episode of PW airs on Food Network tomorrow morning at 10 ET/9 CT! Ladd makes an appearance. If I used the literal description to tell you what kind of ranch work he and the cowboys are doing on the show, I would open myself up to wisecracks because the phrase has taken on a whole new meaning in recent years, so I will stop there and you can just tune in tomorrow to see. Happy weekend, friends!!"

In other big Pioneer Woman news, a brand new furry member recently joined the Drummond family. Back in early January, The Pioneer Woman blog revealed that Drummond's eldest daughter Alex adopted an adorable puppy named George. The outlet joked that Drummond "is officially a grand-paw-rent."

Alex and her husband shared some photos of George on Instagram, with the Pioneer Daughter writing in the post caption, "Our hearts will never be the same! Welcome to the fam, George."