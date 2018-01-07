Pink Posts Photos of Herself Wearing Black Ahead of Golden Globes

Pink is showing her support for the “Time’s Up” campaign by wearing black ahead of the Golden Globes Sunday night. The singer and other celebrities will be protesting sexual harassment in the workplace.

Today we wear black #timesup A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jan 7, 2018 at 1:18pm PST

On Sunday afternoon, hours before the 75th Annual Golden Globes, the 38-year-old singer and mother posted a photo of herself wearing a black hoodie.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Today we wear black,” she wrote alongside the hashtag, “time’s up.”

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jan 7, 2018 at 1:29pm PST

Pink also posted a “Why I Wear Black Today” message. “For equity and parity across all industries,” the statement reads. “For safety among every worker in every occupation. For inclusion of all women and marginalized people. #TimesUp.”

On Jan. 1, women in Hollywood went public with their “Time’s Up” campaign, which has the backing of Shonda Rhimes, Eva Longoria, Ashley Judd, Natalie Portman, Emma Stone and others. Over $15 million has been raised for the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will help victims of sexual harassment in the workplace find legal representation.

In an interview with Newsweek, Pink said she hasn’t been the victim of sexual harassment herself, but she has friends in the music industry who have been victimized.

“I have friends who have been through it. I think it probably happens more in the movie business because of the way the system is set up for actresses — there’s always a bunch of men in suits,” Pink said. “For music, everybody finds a different road to get there, so there aren’t usually all these…I don’t know. But then there’s also Kesha, with Dr. Luke, and all of that.”

Women will also be wearing black during the Golden Globes, which start at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. It’s the first major awards show since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke in October 2017.