Pink and Husband Carey Hart Reportedly Planning to Move out of the Country

An exciting move may be on the horizon for Pink. New Idea reports that the singer and her husband, Carey Hart, are reportedly planning to move down under to Australia with their two children, daughter Willow, 11, and son Jameson, six. "Australia will be such a special time. Setting up their much longed for dream base Down Under where they can escape the wintry months will be just what the doctor ordered," said an insider, adding the family hopes to begin a "new chapter." There was talk that Pink might become an Australian citizen after she appeared on 60 Minutes Australia in February and revealed that she had been considering becoming one. "Last year I was thinking about applying for citizenship, I am not even joking," she revealed at the time. Apparently, Pink even suggested moving to the area to her husband, saying, "I was like, if we are going somewhere, Carey, that's where we are going. So I was kind of looking into it."

The pop star's admiration for Australia has been long-standing, and she has demonstrated her support for the country through its difficult times. She pledged a donation of $500,000 to the country's fire services in the wake of the devastating bushfires that affected the country in the summer of 2020. As she had done months earlier, she thanked the firefighters of Australia for their dedication, describing them and other fire rescue workers worldwide as her "personal heroes." "We're praying and pulling for you and our hearts are with you," she wrote in a 2019 tweet.

Additionally, Pink has announced that she will be touring Australia in February next year with the Summer Carnival Tour. The singer has performed numerous times in Australia before, but she has previously only played arena-sized venues in the country, so this will be her first stadium tour there, making this event a significant one. The Australasian leg of Pink's tour will begin at Sydney's Allianz Stadium on February 9, 2024. Next, she will perform at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle on February 13, Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on February 16, Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast on February 20, Marvel Stadium on February 23, Adelaide Oval on February 27, and Optus Stadium in Perth on March 1. Pink said in a statement, "I am so excited to finally get a chance to tour Australia and New Zealand in the summer!! I can't wait to bring the Summer Carnival Tour to my home away from home and smile and sing together until our cheeks hurt. Summer 2024 can't come soon enough!" The hitmaker is touring in promotion of Trustfall, her ninth album, released on February 17.