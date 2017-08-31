Pink Preps for the 2017 VMAs in the Most Relatable Way

Getting ready for MTV like … A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 22, 2017 at 4:46pm PDT

Pink is throwing it back to an old-school hit while she prepares to be honored at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

In an all-too-relatable Instagram video, Pink shares a clip from her 2006 hit “Stupid Girls” where she’s getting a pretty aggressive spray tan.

“Getting ready for MTV like…” she captioned the funny video, in which she can be seen coughing and struggling while the orange spray tan immerses her face and body.

Not only will the 37-year-old singer be honored with the 2017 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, which celebrates an artist’s “exceptional body of work”, during Sunday’s VMAs, but she’ll also be performing her new single “What About Us.”

The song is the lead-off single for Pink‘s upcoming album, “Beautiful Trauma”, which is scheduled for release on October 13.

“What About Us” marked the Grammy winner’s highest debut of her 22 career entries on Billboard’s Adult Pop Songs, coming in at number 18.

While the song may at first appear to be about a turbulent relationship, a closer look at the lyrics may suggest reference to the current political climate.

When Pink shared the music video on Instagram, fans immediately flooded her comment section with positive feedback about the song and video.

“You have smashed it again. A beautifully heart-wrenching song,” one fan wrote.

“Love this video so so much,” another commented. “And the song itself left me with goosebumps. I hope the album will be as great.”

Catch Pink, spray tan and all, performing her new song on the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 27.