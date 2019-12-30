Pink Posts NSFW Video of Her Shooting Fake Tommy Gun at Ski Resort

Pink is letting her wild side shine. A few days after celebrating her and husband Carey Hart’s son Jameson’s third birthday, the singer took to Instagram to share a video of herself shooting a fake machine gun while wearing snow gear at what appears to be a ski resort. In the clip, she hams it up with the fake gun (which is filled with champagne) and screams “F— you” at the crowd surrounding her, who laughs along.

“We like to keep a low profile,” she joked in the caption.

Many of her 7.3 million Instagram followers also laughed at the post, taking to the comments section of the post to react.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 29, 2019 at 5:17pm PST

“You make me so happy and I F—N LOVE YOU,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Super mellow,” another joked.

“Can you just come hang out with my family?” another said.

“OMG I love it! I bet you are a seriously fun friend!” someone else wrote.

“Guess ya know the Eagles won!!” another said, referring to the Philadelphia Eagles, who Pink has been vocal about supporting throughout the years. The team beat the New York Giants on Sunday in their last game of the regular season.

Some others wondered if the fake gun was necessary. “Ok Pinky, let loose, having a good time, well deserved….. but not a fan of the gun,” one commenter said.

It appears as if Pink and Hart have been spending time at a ski resort, as she shared a photo of Hart in his full snow gear looking bored on a ski lift. “We are having a great time here,” she captioned the photo sardonically. Another post showed them posing for a photo at an indoor tennis facility.

Just a few days before that, she shared a clip of a group of people singing Happy Birthday to 3-year-old Jameson in her and Hart’s kitchen. After the group finished singing, Jameson promptly blew out the candles before Pink could tell him to make a wish.

“I wish I could be a basketball player,” he said sweetly and confidently, wearing nothing but a party hat, causing the group to crack up.

“Well apparently he likes basketball,” Pink captioned the birthday video. “Happy bday looney tune.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 26, 2019 at 11:00pm PST

In another post from Jameson’s birthday, Pink shared a recent photo of him alongside one from when he was just a small baby. “You and willow have been bickering all morning, and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Pink wrote. “You bring so much light to the world, my boy. Thank you. Happy birthday.”

Hart chimed in and commented, “You cooked a good one, baby!”