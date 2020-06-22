Pink Giggles Over Criticism of Her, Shares 3 Arguments Donald Trump Supporters Consistently Push

✖

Pink laughed off criticism from President Donald Trump's supporters who were not happy with her joke about the small crowd size at Trump's rally in Tusla, Oklahoma Saturday night. The "Beautiful Trauma" singer said she only faces three different arguments from Trump supporters and the only thing they do is give her "giggles." Pink called Trump's rally in Oklahoma a "donkey show" and said she sold out the BOK Center in "five minutes."

"You guys there’s so many Fox News reporters that are mad at me right now it makes me giggle," the "Sober" singer wrote on Twitter. "For some reason trump supporters only have 3 arguments... 1. Shut up. 2. You’re a man 3. You’re irrelevant. Yet here they are on my page! Giggles all day thanks." Pink ended the tweet with a smiling emoji.

Pink also offered a theory or why there was such a low turnout for Trump's event and it was not just because of the coronavirus pandemic. "Here’s my theory; don’t hurt the people that love you," she wrote. "I would never ask people to come to an arena right now. No good person would."

The BOK Center has over 19,000 seats, but only about 6,200 supporters sat inside the arena during Trump's speech, the Tulsa fire marshal told NBC News. The president's re-election campaign was so confident there would be an "overflow" crowd that they set up a stage for Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to speak a second time outside. However, the second event was canceled.

The Tulsa rally was the first of its kind since early March and Trump hoped the event would reignite his campaign. The president is reportedly not happy that his campaign revealed six staffers on the advance team tested positive for the coronavirus, a source told NBC News. Outsiders have noted that the photos of empty seats have overshadowed Trump's speech, which ran almost two hours and included several controversial remarks. One outside advisor called it a "major failure."

Trump's campaign manager, Brad Parscale, blamed the low turnout on the "fake news media warning people away from the rally because of Covid and protesters, couple with recent images of American cities on fire," which "had a real impact on people bringing families and children to the rally." He also pushed back against reports that TickTock users and K-Pop fans RSVP'd to the event, inflating the expected number of attendees. "Registering for a rally means you’ve RSVP’d with a cellphone number and we constantly weed out bogus numbers, as we did with tens of thousands at the Tulsa rally, in calculating our possible attendee pool," he told the New York Times.

As for Pink, she has been a longtime Trump critic and attended a Black Lives Matter protest earlier this month. She also called Trump a president who "doesn't govern, respect or represent half our country" and wondered how anyone could support him. "That's not America, that's your America," she said in a Twitter video. "That's not America. So, you either worship the Confederate flag, which is not our flag and it never will be, or you're a hypocrite that doesn't actually understand the meaning of patriotism or what it means to be an American. Truth."