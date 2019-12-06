Pink Is ‘Letting Go’ With Newly-Buzzed Haircut

Pink debuted her freshly-shaved haircut Thursday on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself holding her lopped-off locks in her hands while sitting in a chair. “Letting Go,” she captioned the photo. She also shared a photo to her Instagram Story showing her newly cut hair lying on a wooden floor.

Fans, including some of her famous friends, immediately took to the comments section to react to the bold new haircut. “The most liberating!” wrote Kate Hudson, who flaunted the same haircut not too long ago.

“Twins!!!!” wrote Selma Blair, who buzzed her own head amid her chemotherapy treatments for multiple sclerosis this year.

“Damn girl. I know that feels good,” wrote health coach Jeanette Jenkins.

“So rad!” wrote Massy Arias, another famous health coach.

Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, even got in on the fun. “Love it!!!!!!!!!” he wrote enthusiastically.

“Gorgeous,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You are a badass. I had to have my head buzzed when I was diagnosed with breast cancer and I loved how liberating it was,” another said.

“Having a shaved head is so liberating. I’ve been rockin one for many years now…. you will always look stunning,” someone else wrote.

“You are truly an inspiration for so many in people in so many ways! I’ve always looked to you for being real & honest with the world. My teenage years thank you. I thank you!” another person said.

Pink’s new hairstyle comes after she revealed that she’s planning on stepping back from making music in the coming year in order to spend more quality time with her family. She and Hart share 8-year-old daughter Willow and 3-year-old son Jameson.

Before, during and after the reals of her 2019 album, Hurts 2B Human, “We did tow and a half years of [music], and Willow’s back in school now,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Jameson’s going to start pre-school soon. It’s kind of the year of the family. And Carey has a lot going on as well. He’s super supportive, he follows me around the world and now it’s his turn.”

The announcement came just a month after the pop star opened up about the toll her career, particularly traveling around the world on her Beautiful Trauma tour, had on her.

“There have been many times when I have been sitting in the corner of arena bathrooms crying and saying to myself, ‘There’s a reason why women don’t do this, there’s a reason why moms don’t do this,’ because it’s (expletive) impossible at times,” she told Billboard.

“The last couple of months, Willow was over it. She wants to be home and do BMX and swim team and gymnastics and all the (expletive) that an 8-year-old wants to do,” she added. “So she was asking to go home, and that’s when I knew: From here on out, it changes.”