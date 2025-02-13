Pilot Killed in Vince Neil Plane Crash Saved Singer’s Girlfriend

The pilot killed in a Monday, Feb. 10 plane crash involving Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil’s private jet helped protect the rocker’s girlfriend, Rain Hannah Andreani, and the plane’s other passengers in his final moments, his daughter says.

Scottsdale police identified the pilot, who died during the crash, as 78-year-old Joie Vitosky, according to the Arizona Republic. “I honestly, wholeheartedly believe that the reason those other passengers are alive — it’s because of how he handled it yesterday,” Jana Schertzer, Vitosky’s daughter, told the outlet.

Singer Vince Neil and Rain Andreani attend the Premiere Of Netflix’s “The Dirt” at ArcLight Hollywood on March 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Schertzer revealed that her father had been flying for six decades after starting off his career as a helicopter pilot in the U.S. Marine Corps. After leaving the military, Vitosky flew private planes for stars including Jesse Jackson and Maureen Reagan. “It’s a lot of stuff that can happen on a private plane. A lot of rich people, but he had a lot of people who needed something immediate,” said Schertzer, who added that her father had also transported transplant patients awaiting surgery.

Vitosky’s health was great at the time of the crash, which occurred when Neil’s plane veered off course at Scottsdale Airport and collided with another jet. “His vision was perfect — better than 20/20 vision,” Schertzer said, adding, “Instead of, you know, retiring and doing nothing, he did it literally until the day he died.”

Vitosky was the only fatality in Monday’s crash, but four other people were injured, including Andreani. Neil’s girlfriend suffered five broken ribs in the crash, TMZ reported, and her friend also sustained injuries. Both women and the jet’s co-pilot were taken to the hospital. The dogs Andreani with which and her friend were traveling also survived the crash. Neil was not among the passengers.

“At 2:39 p.m. local time, a Learjet aircraft Model 35A owned by Vince Neil was attempting to land at the Scottsdale Airport. For reasons unknown at this time, the plane veered from the runway causing it to collide with another parked plane. On board Mr. Neil’s plane were two pilots and two passengers. Mr. Neil was not on the plane,” a representative for Neil said in a statement shared by Mötley Crüe’s Instagram account Monday.

“More specific details regarding the collision are not available as this is a rapidly evolving situation and there is an ongoing investigation,” the statement continued. “Mr. Neil’s thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today.”