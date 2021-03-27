Sharon Osbourne's Exit From 'The Talk' Leaves Social Media Divided

After allegations of misconduct and racist remarks, Sharon Osbourne has exited The Talk. Osbourne incited controversy after she defended Piers Morgan's disparaging comments on Good Morning Britain following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah. Following the contentious broadcast, CBS conducted an internal investigation, and their findings prompted Osbourne's firing. The Hollywood Reporter reported CBS's statement regarding the decision. "The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts," the statement reads. "At the same time, we acknowledge the network and studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race."

Although Osbourne denied the claims, several allegations came forward after her blow-up with former co-host Sheryl Underwood. On Tuesday, journalist Yashar Ali reported that he spoke with Leah Remini, who was Osbourne's The Talk co-host in season one, as well as several other sources who asserted that Osbourne had a reputation for making bigoted comments about her fellow castmates. Ali claimed that Remini told him Osbourne called her former co-host Julie Chen by racist nicknames, including "slanty eyes" and "wonton." She also allegedly called former co-host Sara Gilbert, who is a lesbian, a "p—y licker" and a "fish eater." prevnext

The Talk is set to return on April 12, and there are plenty who are thrilled to see Osbourne exit the daytime talk series. "After a decade of racist remarks and defending racist remarks, CBS has confirmed that Sharon Osbourne will no longer be on ‘The Talk.’ Bye bye," one viewer tweeted. prevnext

"Meghan really out there doing the Lords work," wrote another. "I stan harder than ever." It couldn’t have happened to a more deserving person. I love that journey for her. pic.twitter.com/MAxKT4izXc — Dom (@doumbot) March 26, 2021 prevnext

Predictably, conservatives are calling this an example of cancel culture rather than simply a matter of facing consequences for mistreating her coworkers. "Sharon Osbourne forced off The Talk for defending Piers Morgan's right to have an opinion about Meghan's provable fibs during Oprah interview... but cancel culture doesn't exist," wrote right-wing journalist Dan Wooton. "YEAH RIGHT! Shameful decision by CBS putting freedom of speech in the media under further threat. And btw, I'm no fan of Sharon Osbourne. She's foul-mouthed, rude and difficult. BUT I respect her right to speak her mind." prevnext

Megyn Kelly shared the news and tweeted "This. Is. ABSURD." Her followers were quick to agree. "Proper headline...Sharon Osborne forced off The Talk for not being sufficiently woke," quipped one. prevnext