Piers Morgan's Account Hacked, Strange Tweets Sent About Queen Elizabeth, Ed Sheeran

Piers Morgan's Twitter account was hacked on Tuesday, with multiple offensive tweets published under his name. The tweets included false information, racial slurs, and offensive messages directed at the late Queen Elizabeth II and singer Ed Sheeran. Morgan's Twitter page has since been scrubbed of the disturbing content.

Screenshots circulating on Twitter appear to show that Morgan's name was changed to "lol." Some of the first tweets were garbled messages, but they soon turned to racist and offensive language quickly. In one tweet, the hacker claimed they would "leak DMs with high profiled celebrities" if the tweet got 1,000 retweets.

In case you were wondering, @piersmorgan has been hacked.



Any chance of getting him back, @elonmusk? pic.twitter.com/GEItdqZopI — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) December 27, 2022

Sheeran was also strangely a target, with one tweet calling him a "ginger f—." In another message, the hacker claimed soccer icon Lionel Messi was transferring to the Saudi Arabian premier league. The hacker also claimed to have leaked DMs between Morgan and tennis player Andy Murray.

Although Morgan has not personally commented on the situation, the staff at his show Piers Morgan Uncensored confirmed he was hacked. "In case you were wondering, [Morgan] has been hacked," the tweet read. "Any chance of getting him back, [Elon Musk]?"

The hack of Morgan's account comes two days after U.K. education secretary Gillian Keegan's account was hacked, reports The Guardian. The hacker used Keegan's account to promote cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and dogecoin. Her profile picture was also changed to a photo of Twitter owner Elon Musk. Although the hacker's tweets were removed, Keegan's Twitter profile photo has not been restored yet.

Morgan is the former co-anchor of Good Morning Britain and previously worked for CNN and NBC's America's Got Talent in the U.S. He left GMB in March 2021 after he stormed off the set when he voiced his doubts about Meghan Markle's comments to Oprah Winfrey. In April, his new show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, launched on News Corp's TalkTV. The show is available in the U.S. on the Fox Nation streaming platform.

Morgan was unsurprisingly not a fan of Harry & Meghan, the new Netflix documentary series about Prince Harry and Markle. During an appearance on Fox News earlier this month, Morgan slammed Markle for comparing the paparazzi experience she faced to Princess Diana's. "She (Princess Diana) had ten times the paparazzi attention that Meghan Markle has ever had, her attempt to put herself on the same pedestal as the most famous and pursued royal in history, I think is frankly disgraceful," Morgan said. He also accused the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of leaving the U.K. to "ruthlessly exploit" their royal titles for "hundreds of millions of dollars."