Investigation Into Piers Morgan's Meghan Markle Comments Announces Findings

Piers Morgan, along with Good Morning Britain and its network ITV, have been found not in breach of the broadcasting code over his comments regarding Meghan Markle in March. British regulator Ofcom's investigation found that Morgan's remarks dismissing Markle's mental health claims were "potentially harmful and offensive," but they "took full account of freedom of expression." Following Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey where she discussed at one point feeling suicidal while staying with the Royal family, Morgan responded to the comments "I don't believe a word she says, Meghan Markle."

"While we acknowledged that Mr. Morgan's questions about the nature of racism had the potential to be highly offensive to some viewers, the conversations about race and racism in this programme provided open debate on the issues raised by the interview," the report read. "We also considered that the programme allowed for an important discussion to be had on the nature and impact of racism. ITV had clearly anticipated that racial issues would be discussed at length as part of the coverage of the interview and had taken steps to ensure context could be provided during the discussions."

Following Morgan's comments, he was subjected to a firing of criticisms which led to him stepping down from his position as co-anchor on Good Morning Britain after he stormed off the set during an episode. Morgan did get some support from his family. His wife Celia Walden recently made some comments on his behalf in an interview with The Telegraph, telling the outlet "what he said about that interview being full of inconsistencies and untruths has been proved right in so many ways." Morgan responded to the findings on social media. "I’m delighted OFCOM has endorsed my right to disbelieve the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s incendiary claims to Oprah Winfrey, many of which have proven to be untrue. This is a resounding victory for free speech and a resounding defeat for Princess Pinocchios. Do I get my job back?"