Piers Morgan and Liam Payne Get Into Heated Feud Over Kylie Jenner

Piers Morgan and Liam Payne got into a heated debate on Twitter this week arguing over whether Kylie Jenner counts as a “self-made” billionaire.

Jenner was named the “youngest-ever self-made billionaire” on Tuesday by Forbes at the age of 21. Ever since, social media has been debating the model’s qualifications. While Jenner has turned a huge profit with her reality TV work and her cosmetics empire, she began with a lot more wealth than many other “self-made” entrepreneurs.

Morgan argued just that on Wednesday in a column written for The Daily Mail. The controversial pundit called Jenner a “selfie-made” billionaire, and attributed most of her wealth to Kim Kardashian’s infamous sex tape.

I’m sorry but piers are you crazy your only here cuz you talk shit about everyone and make controversial outbursts about people to get attention … at least @KylieJenner has her own business she built herself why not congratulate someone for once instead of knocking people 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Liam (@LiamPayne) March 6, 2019



Of course, Morgan’s stance drew a lot of outraged responses, including a few volleys from British singer-songwriter and former One Direction singer, Payne.

“I’m sorry but piers are you crazy your only here cuz you talk s— about everyone and make controversial outbursts about people to get attention,” he tweeted. At least [Kylie Jenner] has her own business she built herself why not congratulate someone for once instead of knocking people.”

Morgan responded by reiterating the main points of his article, while also subtly shading Payne by correcting his grammar.

Sorry could you say it louder from the back of the line of irrelevant people please — Liam (@LiamPayne) March 6, 2019



“Hi Liam, a) She didn’t ‘build herself’, she became rich & famous from her sister’s sex tape,” Morgan wrote. “b) It’s ‘you’re’.”

Payne was clearly angry with Morgan. In his sarcastic follow-up tweet he mocked Morgan for being “irrelevant.

“Sorry could you say it louder from the back of the line of irrelevant people please,” he chided.

Mate, no offence but I really wouldn’t play the relevancy card right now. //t.co/XpbtxWpRpI — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 6, 2019



“Mate, no offence but I really wouldn’t play the relevancy card right now,” Morgan shot back.

Payne did not respond after that, though Morgan continued to take on many contenders on his Twitter page. A few fans jumped to Payne’s defense, but Morgan shot them down as well. The news host cited many other young entrepreneurs who he felt were more successful than Jenner, including Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, who testified before congress last year.

“What an incredible story!” he quipped of Jenner. “What an inspiration!”

Jenner has not responded to this new honor bestowed by Forbes. The make-up mogul has a huge fan base that was ecstatic to hear of her billionaire status this week. Last year, when Jenner was valued at around $900 million by Forbes, her fans tried to take on a crowdfunding initiative to raise her the extra money.

Jenner has also not responded to the social media uproar over her billionaire status, including the commentary by Morgan and Payne.