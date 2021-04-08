Piers Morgan Inserts Himself in Khloe Kardashian Unedited Photo Controversy

✖

On Monday, an unedited photo of Khloé Kardashian began circulating online and the Kardashian's legal team went into overdrive to get it scrubbed from the Internet. Tracy Romulus, the chief marketing officer of Kim Kardashian’s KKW Brands, released a statement to Page Six claiming that the "color edited photo" was taken of Kardashian in a bikini during a "private family gathering" and posted on social media without permission by an assistant. "Khloé looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down," Romulus said.

In his latest column at MailOnline, Piers Morgan felt the need to weigh in on the latest Kardashian drama. "The photo of Khloé Kardashian in a leopard print bikini that’s gone viral this week is truly jaw-dropping. Because it’s real. No filters, no airbrushing, little make-up, hair scraped back in a ponytail — just a picture of how Ms. Kardashian actually looks."

"By comparison to all her heavily enhanced, carefully-staged glamour publicity photos, her waistline is significantly less defined, her curves less dramatic and her skin not so impossibly smooth. It’s Khloé unvarnished, flaws and all. And the photo was utterly horrifying," Morgan wrote. "Not to me, I hasten to add. I thought she looked as refreshingly normal as I’ve ever seen any of the Kardashians. No, it was utterly horrifying to HER."

Morgan continued, explaining that Kardashian "posted 12 photos of herself in bikinis on her Instagram" all with varying degrees of being "substantially worked on" in order to achieve "aesthetic perfection." Morgan wrote that the Kardashian brand of perfection is only achieved "by faking it," claiming that "all the Kardashians have been doing for years."

"With one carelessly released genuine photo, the scam’s been blown," Morgan concluded. Kardashian herself addressed the photo controversy on Wednesday night, writing a lengthy statement on her Instagram. "I love a good filter, good lighting, and an edit here and there," Kardashian wrote. "The same way I throw on some make-up, get my nails done, or wear a pair of heels to present myself to the world the way I want to be seen and it’s exactly what I will continue to do unapologetically. My body, my image, and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice. It’s not for anyone to decide or just what is acceptable or not anymore."