Piers Morgan Accuses Gayle King of Being a 'PR Mouthpiece' for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Days after his criticisms of the bombshell Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey and a dramatic departure from his morning show, Piers Morgan is now publicly criticizing Gayle King for being a "PR mouthpiece" after she shared details of a recent phone call with the couple. In a tweet shared Wednesday night, the former Good Morning Britain host took to Twitter with the intent of targeting the CBS This Morning anchor's efforts for transparency.

"Hi [Gayle King] — rather than acting as your Sussex friends' PR mouthpiece to facilitate their ongoing public trashing of our Royal Family, how about doing your job as a journalist and ask them about all the lies they told in [Oprah Winfrey's] interview? America should HEAR the truth," he wrote.

Subsequently, he followed up with another tweet, asserting how calling someone a liar was not a "racist" thing after he claimed on the ITV morning show that he "didn't believe a word" from the Duchess of Sussex. "You don't have to agree with a word I say to support my right to have my own opinions," he wrote before criticizing yet another woman of color publicly — Sheryl Underwood of CBS daytime series The Talk, who called him out as a "racist" on the series.

You did, actually, Ms Underwood.

You called me a racist for disbelieving Meghan Markle - without producing a shred of evidence that I've ever said or written anything racist about her. https://t.co/aW2uE6KR1T — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 18, 2021

As for King, she took to CBS This Morning earlier this week after revealing the couple told her that Harry's recent conversations with his father, Prince Charles and brother, Prince William were "not productive." However, she explained on the Tuesday segment that Harry and Markle are "glad they have at least started" a conversation with the two Royal family members. However, as she added, "no one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet."

Earlier this month, Morgan walked off the set of Good Morning Britain after being criticized by his on-air colleague, Alex Beresford, who claimed the 55-year-old was obsessed with Markle after a past exchange. "I understand you don't like Meghan Markle. You've made it so clear several times on this program, a number of times," Beresford said. "And I understand you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or you had one and she cut you off. She's entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has, and yet you continue to trash her."

Since then, Morgan has doubled down on his accusations against Markle, with many tweets shared on Twitter. "On Monday, I said I didn't believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview," he tweet. "I've had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don't. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I'm happy to die on. Thanks for all the love and hate. I'm off to spend more time with my opinions."

