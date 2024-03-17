Pierce Brosnan Enters Guilty Plea

Pierce Brosnan pleaded guilty Thursday to stepping off a trail in a thermal area while visiting Yellowstone National Park in November last year. He was fined $500 and ordered to donate $1,000 by April 1 to Yellowstone Forever, a nonprofit organization that supports the national park, reports Deadline.

During the hearing, Brosnan took the time to phone to enter his plea and hear the details of his fines. U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie Hambrick ruled on Friday that his charges of violating Yellowstone's closures and use limits had been dismissed.

During Brosnan's visit to the park, he allegedly walked off-limits part of the Mammoth Terraces area, near the border with Wyoming. According to the federal citations, the incident occurred on Nov. 1, and the visit was not for making a film or TV show.

According to the AP, millions of people burn themselves every year because they ignore warnings similar to the ones Bronson did, causing easily preventable injuries that could very easily lead to death. The park also regularly fines, arrests, and bans people from the park due to bad behavior. For some, that is a more prevalent problem today than ever before.

In December, Brosnan posted a photo online of himself standing in the park, and authorities issued him a citation for standing in a restricted and dangerous area as a result. It should be noted that Brosnan has since deleted the photo that got him into trouble at Yellowstone National Park, though it is still visible on TMZ's website. In the picture, Brosnan is shown standing atop a white crust that appears to resemble some of Yellowstone's thermal attractions. Officials say that this area is delicate and restricted for conservation reasons.

On Jan. 4, Brosnan entered a plea of not guilty through his attorney. According to the U.S. District Court of Wyoming docket, the actor was cited for "foot travel in all thermal areas and w/in Yellowstone Canyon confined to trails" and "violating closures and use limits."

In Brosnan's case, the charges were listed as petty offenses. As the Yellowstone website states, "New hazards can bubble up overnight, and pools are acidic enough to burn through boots, so you must stay in designated walking areas. The park service has established boardwalks for an easy and safe approach to thermal features."