Pierce Brosnan Enters His Plea in Illegal Hiking at Yellowstone Case

Brosnan pleaded not guilty to the violating the rules of Yellowstone National Park after posting photos of himself there last month.

Pierce Brosnan has pleaded not guilty to to trespassing charges filed against him by Yellowstone National Park. Back in December, Brosnan posted a photo of himself in the park and authorities issued a citation, claiming that he was standing in a restricted and dangerous area. New court documents obtained by PEOPLE show that he is planning to fight the case.

Brosnan has since deleted the photo that got him in trouble at Yellowstone National Park, though it is still up on TMZ's website. It shows Brosnan standing on a white crust that seems to resemble some of Yellowstone's thermal attractions, and authorities say it is a delicate area that is restricted for conservation. Moreover, they claim that it is dangerous to humans. It's unclear how Brosnan plans to fight the case in light of his photos. If found guilty, the maximum punishment he faces could be up to $5,000 in fines and up to six months in jail.

Pierce Brosnan pleads not guilty to trespassing off-limits thermal area at Yellowstone National Park https://t.co/b3EE14b2Xs pic.twitter.com/d7mYBFCU1e — New York Post (@nypost) January 18, 2024

Yellowstone's rule and warnings for visitors notes that the ground around thermal features "may be only a thin crust above a boiling hot spring," so if they step off the trail they could be at risk of extreme burns. Additionally, some "pools are acidic enough to burn through boots." Parkgoers are responsible for learning these rules and restrictions for themselves before setting out into the wild.

The National Park Service has been making some waves on social media in over the last year or so as outdoor enthusiasts believe they are handing out charges like this more and more often. In particular, content creators believe that the NPS is cracking down on influencers, vloggers and people with large social media followings. Several prominent YouTubers have complained that the NPS has used its National park Commercial Film Permit system to slow or stop them from making content in the parks.

Some speculate that one major reason for this crackdown is to stop influential people from modeling dangerous or destructive behavior in the parks. If that's the case, this court battle against Brosnan would fit into that picture. However, the NPS has not publicly announced any "crackdown" on influencers or commented on these accusations – it is only enforcing existing rules. The parks have also seen a measurable increase in interest over the last few years, so an increase in oversight might be expected for that reason alone.

Brosnan is due back in court for a virtual hearing on Feb. 20. He has not commented publicly on this case.