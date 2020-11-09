Peek Inside Pierce Bronson's $100M Tropical Malibu Beach House Mansion

Actor Pierce Brosnan and his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, have called Malibu, California, their home for almost 20 years, but they are making a move. In late September, the former James Bond actor listed their astounding Malibu Beach mansion, which would definitely impress 007. The couple listed the home for $100 million, but thanks to photos from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, anyone can take a tour of the mansion.

Brosnan and Smith acquired the land that the 1.2-acre property sits on in 2000, a year before they married, for $7.35 million, reports Variety. They first moved into a midcentury ranch house, but they demolished that in favor of a Thailand-inspired home designed by Ross and Ralph Anderson. The couple called the home Orchid House. It is fortified with enhanced security, and it is almost impossible to see from afar thanks to a high wall and bamboo. Brosnan and Smith, who are parents to sons Paris, 19 and Dylan, 23, told the Wall Street Journal they plan to move to Hawaii and consider looking for a home in Santa Barbara.

Brosnan, 67, is best known for his turn as James Bond, playing the legendary character in GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999), and Die Another Day (2002). He was most recently seen in Netflix's comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga and signed up to star in a new musical version of Cinderella starring Camila Cabello, set to hit theaters February. While we wait for that film, scroll on to take a tour of the expansive Malibu mansion the Brosnans are leaving behind.