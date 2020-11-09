Peek Inside Pierce Bronson's $100M Tropical Malibu Beach House Mansion
Actor Pierce Brosnan and his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, have called Malibu, California, their home for almost 20 years, but they are making a move. In late September, the former James Bond actor listed their astounding Malibu Beach mansion, which would definitely impress 007. The couple listed the home for $100 million, but thanks to photos from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, anyone can take a tour of the mansion.
Brosnan and Smith acquired the land that the 1.2-acre property sits on in 2000, a year before they married, for $7.35 million, reports Variety. They first moved into a midcentury ranch house, but they demolished that in favor of a Thailand-inspired home designed by Ross and Ralph Anderson. The couple called the home Orchid House. It is fortified with enhanced security, and it is almost impossible to see from afar thanks to a high wall and bamboo. Brosnan and Smith, who are parents to sons Paris, 19 and Dylan, 23, told the Wall Street Journal they plan to move to Hawaii and consider looking for a home in Santa Barbara.
Brosnan, 67, is best known for his turn as James Bond, playing the legendary character in GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999), and Die Another Day (2002). He was most recently seen in Netflix's comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga and signed up to star in a new musical version of Cinderella starring Camila Cabello, set to hit theaters February. While we wait for that film, scroll on to take a tour of the expansive Malibu mansion the Brosnans are leaving behind.
The Home
The compound covers 13,000 square feet on the property and includes five bedrooms, 14 baths, and a gourmet kitchen and dining area with fireplaces. There is even a home theater with a bar and tiered seating. The upper-level master suite includes two baths and two dressing rooms, as well as two more fireplaces. If you ever get cold in this mansion, there are plenty of fireplaces to safety light for warmth.
The Living Room
The main house is U-shaped, wrapping around a courtyard entrance. Visitors will be awestruck by the floor-to-ceiling glass windows that provide a panoramic view of the ocean. The living and dining room continues outside to an ocean-side terrace. The main floor also includes two guest bedrooms and a third that can be used as a staff suite or home office. The estate also includes a recording studio.
The Kitchen
Even the home's rooftop draws inspiration from Thailand, where Brosnan filmed part of Tomorrow Never Dies. The temples inspired the green, clay-tiled roof the Brosnans say there, they told the Wall Street Journal. "It was a labor of love to get the exact green color," Smith told the Journal.
Ocean Views
Smith and Brosnan raised their two sons in the home, but they have decided it was "time to change," he told the Journal. The two plan to move to Hawaii, where Smith was raised. They have a compound on the North Shore of Kauai. Last year, they bought a $2.945 million home for Paris and Dylan in Santa Barbara so that they might look for a place of their own there, notes PEOPLE.
The Pool
The pool sits in front of a two-story guest house and is saltwater. There is landscaping with palm trees and perfumed tropical flowers. The property also includes a path to a private beach. The estate also includes a travertine-walled Japanese-style spa with hot and cold pools, a steam room, and a dry sauna. Chris Cortazzo of Compass holds the home's listing.
Courtyard View
Brosnan and Smith married in 2001. When they celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Aug. 5, Brosnan shared a photo from their wedding. "Happy anniversary my love Keely...my brown-eyed girl, should I fall behind wait for me...as ever, my love," he wrote at the time. Brosnan was previously married to Cassandra Harris from 1980 until her death from ovarian cancer in 1991. Brosnan and Harris had three children together, sons Sean, 37, and Christopher, 47, and the late Charlotte, who died from ovarian cancer in 2013.