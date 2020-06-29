Pierce Brosnan Marks Seventh Anniversary of Daughter Charlotte's Death in Emotional Tribute Post

Pierce Brosnan is paying tribute to his late daughter Charlotte. On Sunday, the former James Bond leading man took to Instagram to mark the seventh anniversary of Charlotte's death, sharing a photo of himself at his Hawaiian home that was taken by wife Keely Shaye Smith. Also wishing his granddaughter Marley May a happy birthday, Brosnan quoted a line from the 1942 film Casablanca, writing, "Here's looking at you kid… in remembrance of Charlotte and with happy birthday wishes for my darling Marley May."

Brosnan's post was met with an outpouring of support. Responding, one person wrote that Brosnan's post was a "lovely tribute" to his daughter, while another fan said that "Charlotte's memory always be a blessing." A third person wrote that they were "so sorry" for the actor's loss. Another person said that they were "sending you peace in remembrance of Charlotte."

On June 28, 2013, Charlotte, who was just 42, died after a battle with ovarian cancer, the same disease her mother and Brosnan's first wife, Cassandra Harris, died from in 1991, according to the Independent. Brosnan adopted Charlotte when he and Harris married in 1980. Charlotte is survived by her husband and two children. In a statement to PEOPLE at the time, Brosnan said that Charlotte "fought her cancer with grace and humanity, courage and dignity" and added that "our hearts are heavy with the loss of our beautiful dear girl."

Speaking at the Stand Up To Cancer telethon in 2014, just a year after his daughter's death, Brosnan had opened up about both of their losses, stating that "to watch someone you love have his or her life eaten away bit by bit by this insidious disease, that kind of sorrow becomes an indelible part of your psyche."

"I held the generous, strong, beautiful hand of my first wife Cassie as ovarian cancer took her life much too soon," he continued. "And just last year, I held the hand of my funny, wonderful daughter Charlotte before she too died from this wretched, inherited disease."

While promoting his AMC series The Son in 2017, Brosnan again opened up about the double tragedies, telling Esquire that he is no longer one to "look at the cup as half full." He said that "the dark, melancholy Irish black dog sits beside me from time to time."