Photo Suggesting XXXTentacion Was Going to Be a Father Posted to Slain Rapper’s Twitter

XXXTentacion was going to be a father. According to an ultrasound photo shared to his Twitter account Thursday, the late rapper had a baby on the way when he was shot and killed Monday afternoon.

baby jah 🖤 the legacy lives on 👁‍🗨 pic.twitter.com/4X9dnfe2IT — MAKE OUT HILL – XXX (@xxxtentacion) June 22, 2018

“baby jah. the legacy lives on,” the caption of the ultrasound read.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The photo was likely shared to XXXTentacion‘s account by the rapper’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, who had shared the photo to her own Instagram account earlier in the day, as previously reported, and had shared information about a charity event via his account earlier this week.

“He left us a final gift,” Bernard’s caption of the ultrasound photo read on her own account.

The photos was also shared to XXXTentacion’s Instagram account with the caption “baby jah #longlivejahseh” but has since been deleted.

TMZ reports that the unborn child is not the same that the rapper’s ex-girlfriend, Geneva Ayala, was allegedly pregnant with when he allegedly beat her, imprisoned her and tortured her. A source told PEOPLE that the baby is XXXTentacion’s with his girlfriend at the time of his death.

Other details about the baby, like its gender, due date and mother’s identity, are unknown. It’s also unclear if XXXTentacion knew he was going to be a father before he was shot.

Fans were heartbroken by the social media reveal and the fact that XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, will not be alive to see his child born.

“so this is real? jah is really gone? jah is having a baby? jah can’t be here to see his child? jah baby won’t have a father? I swear X’s death broke the media’s heart. I can’t get over this s—. I’m so f—ing heart broken,” one fan wrote.

“It’s like a cycle. Jah’s father was barely around when he was growing up, and now Jah’s baby won’t even have their father around at all,” another said.

“I bet he would really love to be there for his child,” someone else wrote.

XXXTentacion was shot and killed as he was leaving a motorsports dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida, on Monday afternoon in what police are calling an armed robbery gone wrong. Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the shooting, although witnesses say the rapper was approached by two men.

“Homicide detectives are seeking additional suspects,” the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said. “The investigation continues.”

Since his death, much debate has raged on social media about how to remember the rapper, who faced charges of physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Ayala, while she was pregnant. He was put on house arrest in December 2017, but allowed to tour in March to promote his second album, ?.

Ayala took to Twitter after XXXTentacion’s death to ask fans to leave her alone.

“I know y’all don’t f— w me, but this isn’t about me. Just please stop tagging me in disrespectful threads and arguments,” Ayala tweeted on Tuesday. “I honestly don’t care for any of the hype. I lost someone close to me. Leave me alone.”

She added, “It’s disgusting that people are speaking for me… I don’t care if no one cared about me however many months ago, I didn’t lose my life. He did. It’s permanent. I’m still here. Like how do you think that makes me feel? Everyone expecting me to be relieved or happy?! No, I’m broken.”