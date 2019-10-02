Phil Collins Looks Frail in Wheelchair Day Before Falling Onstage

After Phil Collins made headlines for falling backwards in his chair onstage during a concert in Charlotte, North Carolina, over the weekend, photos from a day earlier show him looking frail while being pushed in a wheelchair before his show in Atlanta, Georgia. In the photos published by The Sun, which you can see here, the rocker was helped into a wheelchair from his chauffeur-driven car by an assistant. The 68-year-old is dealing with back pains and permanent nerve damage during his Still Not Dead Yet Live! tour.

See the photos by clicking here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Sunday, Collins suffered a fall at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, falling backwards in his chair while his 18-year-old son Nicolas performed a drum solo. In video published by TMZ, Collins can be seen walking back to his chair using a cane. As he sat down, he fell backwards, prompting several crew members to rush over to his aid. He didn’t appear too dazed by the incident and gave the concerned crowd a thumbs-up afterward.

The former Genesis drummer had surgery on his neck in order to repair spinal issues and nerve damage he suffered after he dislocated some vertebrae while on tour with Genesis. After stopping drumming entirely, he had further surgery in 2015 on his back. During recovery, he fell and fractured his foot, later falling again and fracturing another part of that same foot, developing nerve damage as a result, which led to him having to use a cane.

Phil Collins Falls Backward During Charlotte Concert https://t.co/i5oy10Nm7U — TMZ (@TMZ) September 30, 2019

In June 2017, the British rocker postponed two concerts in London after he slipped in his hotel room and badly cut his forehead, requiring stitches at a London hospital.

At the time, he apologized to his fans for the inconvenience. “Phil sends his sincere apologies and thanks to fans,” the statement read. “He has had a fantastic week at his first shows in ten years, cannot thank people enough for their warm reaction and is excited to return.”

According to his website, Collins is scheduled to continue with his Still Not Dead Yet Live! tour throughout the U.S., with his next show scheduled for Wednesday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, making his way across the country until he wraps up at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Photo credit: Desiree Navarro / Contributor / Getty