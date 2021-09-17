‘Waterboy’ Star Reportedly Arrested for Felony

Peter Dante, the actor best known for his role as Gee Grenouille in the 1998 Adam Sandler-starring film The Waterboy, was arrested this week after he allegedly threatened to kill his neighbor. According to law enforcement source who spoke to TMZ, the actor was taken into police custody in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Sept. 15 and is now facing a felony charge of making felony criminal threats.

The incident reportedly went down Wednesday morning as Dante’s neighbor’s home was undergoing some construction. According to TMZ‘s sources, Dante “was upset about loud noise from construction work at a neighbor’s house.” The noise “set” Dante off and he allegedly “went berserk” on his neighbor. Although exact details of the incident are unclear, the outlet reports that the confrontation escalated to the point where the actor threatened to kill his neighbor and also threatened harm against his neighbor’s wife and children.

After Dante made the threats, police were called to his Los Angeles-area home, where they talked with those involved with the confrontation. Dante was ultimately placed in handcuffs and arrested for making felony criminal threats. He later posted bail and was released for jail. Further information about the case has not been provided at this time, and it is not known when Dante may make a court appearance in connection to the incident and the charges he now faces.

This marks just the latest legal trouble for Dante, who in 2013 had police called on him after he used racial slurs and made violent threats against staff at J.W. Marriott in Santa Monica. According to TMZ‘s report at the time, Dante was kicked out of the hotel following the incident, which began early in the morning after Dante demanded a new room key and staffers at the hotel allegedly didn’t recognize him. According to the hotel incident report, Dante said, “You better tell this n- to give me my fucking room key before I f- him up … he clearly doesn’t know who the f- I am.” Dante allegedly made several other racial slurs during the confrontation, and staff at the hotel eventually called the Santa Monica police.

Dante is perhaps best known for his role on The Waterboy, the 1998 film starring Sandler as the water boy for a successful college football team coached by Red Beaulieu. In the film, Dante starred as Gee Grenouille, one of the players. He’s also appeared in other Sandler’s tarring films, including 2013’s Grown Ups 2, Little Nicky, and 50 First Dates. His other credits include Stuck On You, Grandma’s Boy, and The Pizza Joint, among several others.