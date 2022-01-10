Pete Davidson Reveals How Bob Saget Helped Him With His Own Mental Health Struggles

Pete Davidson wrote one of the most touching tributes to Bob Saget yet in the wake of the actor’s unexpected death. Saget passed away on Sunday at the age of 65, and his cause of death remains unknown. Davidson made a rare exception to his abstention from social media to share his love for Saget.

Davidson did not post the tribute himself, but instead wrote it in his Notes app and sent a screenshot to comedian Dave Sirus, who posted it for him. It read: “Just wanted you guys to know that Bob Saget was one of the nicest men on the planet. When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff. He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help me in anyway he can – connecting us with doctors and new things we can try. He would check in on me and make sure I was okay.”

https://twitter.com/DaveSirus/status/1480351433757270020?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I love you Bob it was an honor to know you. Thank you for your kindness and friendship. My condolences to the family,” Davidson concluded. The post has amassed several thousand likes and hundreds of retweets, with fans commenting that about their own experiences with Davidson or Saget.

Davidson has never been shy about his struggles with mental illness and his history with suicidal ideation. He broke into the entertainment industry in 2013 at the age of 19, but it’s not clear when exactly he met Saget. The two do not share any credits in common according to IMDb, but Davidson did make frequent appearances on stand-up comedy showcases like Gotham Comedy Live, where he would have been in contact with older performers.

Saget was 65 years old when he passed away this weekend. First responders were called to the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida when he had been heard from for some time. He was found unresponsive in his hotel room and pronounced dead on the scene. So far, the local authorities have said that there are no signs that drugs or foul play were involved, but Saget’s cause of death has not been revealed.

Other tributes from other stars have similarly highlighted Saget’s generosity with his time and attention. Friends have described the comedian as thoughtful and forthcoming at the darkest moments of their lives. Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer.