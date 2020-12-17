Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Removing All His Tattoos

✖

SNL star Pete Davidson is reportedly in the process of removing all his tattoos. The news was first shared by Film critic Mike McGranaghan, who tweeted out a screenshot of his virtual question and answer session with the cast of The King of Staten Island, which Davidson starred in. Along with the image, McGranaghan revealed that Davidson confirmed he is having "all" of his tattoos removed.

Following McGranaghan's post, many fans took to questioning whether or not this was a joke, to which the journalist replied that it is not. "No, it’s real. He even showed his hand, which is already done. He said it takes 3-4 hours in the makeup chair to cover them, so he figured 'it would be easier to get them burned off.'" Us Magazine cited a report from Body Art Guru, which stated that Davidson has more than 100 tattoos. Per Healthline, it takes around "takes about six to eight sessions to remove a tattoo with laser treatment," and then you "have to wait six to eight weeks between sessions for best results." Depending on how many tattoos Davidson can have worked on at a time safely, it make take some time for all of his tattoos to be removed.

Just attended a virtual Q&A with the Judd Apatow and the cast of THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND. And here's a scoop: Pete Davidson is in the process of getting all his tattoos removed! pic.twitter.com/LMejpRdn6x — Mike McGranaghan (@AisleSeat) December 7, 2020

While he is most well-known for being a cast member on Saturday Night Live, Davidson has been branching out and appearing a number of films lately, with his turn in The King of Staten Island earning him a lot of acclaim, as it is loosely based on his real life. The movie is directed by Judd Apatow (The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up), and co-stars Marisa Tomei, Bill Burr, Bel Powley, and Steve Buscemi, as well as Apatow's oldest daughter, Maude Apatow.

Maude recently spoke with PopCulture about her role in the film, and shared what it was like to play Davidson's on-screen sister, knowing that his real life sister, Casey Davidson, would see the movie. "I didn't want [Casey] to think I was doing an impression of her. I didn't really spend that much time with her before the movie started. I tried to get as much information about her and their dynamic, and then I kind of just made it my own," Maude said. "And then afterward, I've got to know her really well, and we had dinner the other night — and she's the best. So, hopefully, I did her proud."