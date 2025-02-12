Pete Davidson Is Tattoo-Free in New Shirtless Photos

Pete Davidson is redefining “boyfriend material” in more ways than one, showcasing his newly tattoo-free physique in Reformation’s Valentine’s Day campaign. The 31-year-old comedian, who recently embarked on a $200,000 mission to remove his approximately 200 tattoos, appears in a series of sultry shots that highlight his dramatic transformation.

The campaign features Davidson in various states of undress, from a shirtless pose in cream trousers with a peek of underwear to a form-fitting t-shirt and briefs combination. In one particularly striking image, he dons a gray crewneck emblazoned with “Official Boyfriend” while sporting his signature sunglasses.

The campaign’s accompanying video portrays Davidson as the ultimate caring partner who “supports your decisions and is invested in your happiness.” Playing the role of devoted boyfriend, he arrives at a Reformation boutique “with a gluten-free snack for the salesperson and a macadamia matcha for his anonymous girlfriend.” His dedication extends to offering emotional support during shopping: “I wrote a letter about my feelings; maybe we can read it together,” he calls out in one scene.

The comedian dispenses relationship wisdom throughout the video, offering gems like “I’m still thinking about that dream you told me about the other day; you should write them down” and “I really want to drive you to the airport.” His guide to being the perfect boyfriend includes practical tips: “make her a hot water bottle when her tummy hurts, put the seat down, don’t tell her to relax, don’t try to fix her, say you’re sorry, and most of the time, don’t say anything at all.”

Davidson recently opened up about his decision to remove his extensive tattoo collection, linking it to his sobriety journey. “I saw myself in the mirror, and I was like, ‘Nah. Who that?’ I was like, ‘I got to change it up a little bit,’” he explained during a Jan. 31 appearance on Today. The comedian plans to keep “maybe, like, two or three” of his original tattoos but is otherwise aiming for a “clean slate,” as he shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Sources close to Davidson reveal the transformation runs deeper than skin-deep. “He just woke up one day and wanted them gone, and it’s been a years-long process,” one insider told People. Another source noted that Davidson “has been sober since September and gained 20 pounds,” adding that “things are going really well for him” and he’s “receiving excellent reviews for [his movie Dog Man].”

The campaign arrives during an unusually long period of singledom for Davidson, who hasn’t been publicly linked to anyone since his split from Madelyn Cline in July last year. His previous relationships read like a Hollywood Who’s Who, including romances with Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Emily Ratajkowski, Chase Sui Waters, Margaret Qualley, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, and Phoebe Dynevor.